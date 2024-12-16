The Cookies You Should Think Twice About Before Sending In The Mail

Sending cookies in the mail is a time-honored way of telling someone you love them, miss them, or are concerned they're letting their sweet tooth go underfed. Whether it's for the holiday season, a birthday, or just to say hi, a well-designed box of cookies in the mail is a surefire way to brighten anyone's day, but a messy one can quickly turn joy into disappointment. The key to a perfectly curated, ready-for-travel box is choosing the right kind of cookie.

While fruit-filled butter cookies, whoopie pies, thumbprints, macarons, caramel shortbread squares, meltaways, or peppermint bark might be personal favorites of the recipient, cookies that are more sturdy than delicate or sticky tend to fare better in the mail, as they're less likely to make a mess, break, or stick to the tin itself. Cookies with a little chewiness to them are also preferable to brittle, inelastic treats that are sure to arrive mangled.

Despite buttercream being a delicious ornament to any dessert, royal icing will hold up better in transit while keeping the interior of the box tidy and presentable. For those worried about the comparative lack of flavor in royal icing versus buttercream, a dash of vinegar is the secret to taking your icing to the next level.