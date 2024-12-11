Yelp's No. 1 Chinese Restaurant Is A Small Hong-Kong Style Noodle Shop In Queens

Bigger doesn't necessarily mean better, and that certainly proves to be true when it comes to Yelp's No. 1 rated Chinese restaurant. In Yelp's 2024 Top 100 Chinese Restaurant list, the gold medal went to Maxi's Noodle, a small, woman-owned Hong-Kong noodle and wonton shop located in Queens, New York. The shop is run by Hong-Kong born and New-York raised Maxi Lau, who learned the art of making wontons after her mother passed away from the same family friends who taught her how to make them.

After months of learning how to chop scallions and perfectly wrap wontons in only four to five seconds, Lau decided to open a pop-up in her aunt's cafe in Flushing, Queens in honor of her late mother. The pop-up instantly became a neighborhood hit and opened its first storefront in September 2019. Despite facing challenges due to the global pandemic, the shop survived thanks to Lau's grit and the growing customer loyalty and recognition. Maxi's Noodle has since expanded to two locations in Queens and most recently opened a six-month pop-up at Pearl River Food Mart in Manhattan.