The Bougie Spice Ina Garten Always Has On Hand

Ina Garten doesn't skimp when it comes to quality ingredients, always advising fans to use "good" products (like "good olive oil") on her "Barefoot Contessa" show and in her recipes. So when it comes to black pepper, she prefers a foodie favorite: Tellicherry black peppercorns. This prized variety of the essential spice is far more bougie than what's inside your average pre-filled pepper grinder.

Tellicherry black peppercorns from India are widely considered to be the highest grade available, valued for their milder heat and more complex taste compared to regular black peppercorns. Garten favors this variety and specifically calls for Tellicherries in some of her recipes, like her take on the classic pepper-forward Italian pasta dish cacio e pepe.

What makes these peppercorns such a standout? All black peppercorns come from the same source: The berries of the Piper nigrum tropical vining plant. Tellicherries are differentiated only by their size, but that size has an impact on their flavor, too. Tellicherry peppercorns are the biggest berries that can be found on the plant, at 4.25 millimeters or larger. The larger the corns, the less bold heat they have and more fragrant they are, giving Tellicherries a taste that has delicate citrusy, woodsy, fruity, and piney notes. At the top of the line are Tellicherry Special Extra Bold peppercorns, the largest available at 4.75 millimeters or bigger.