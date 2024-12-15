The Zesty Ingredient Matty Matheson Adds To Canned Refried Beans

You may know Matty Matheson as the repair guy and waitstaff, Neil Fak, from the popular TV series "The Bear." In real life, Matheson is a Canadian chef, Instagram icon, and owner of several cookware companies. It's safe to say he has good taste, and knows a thing or two about cooking a phenomenal meal.

One of his standout dishes features grapefruit as the secret ingredient in a refried bean recipe. While pairing citrus with beans may seem like an odd combo, trust Matheson. The zesty grapefruit provides a perfect counterbalance to the savory flavor of the beans. After all, acidity is essential in creating a well-balanced and flavorful dish, as it can single-handedly transform the underlying notes of the ingredients. For instance, a splash of citrus acidity can enhance the beans' bitterness and umami, resulting in a surprisingly delicious flavor.

These thick, yummy beans begin with softening garlic and onion, adding spices like coriander and Mexican chile powder, and finishing with a hefty squeeze of fresh grapefruit. Then, two cans of refried pinto beans are tossed into the pot, stirred together with the citrusy spice mixture, and topped off with a healthy portion of Monterey Jack cheese. The result is creamy, savory, balanced, bright, and fresh refried beans, perfect as an all-star side dish for an Oaxacan grilled pork fajita dinner.