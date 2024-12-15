The Zesty Ingredient Matty Matheson Adds To Canned Refried Beans
You may know Matty Matheson as the repair guy and waitstaff, Neil Fak, from the popular TV series "The Bear." In real life, Matheson is a Canadian chef, Instagram icon, and owner of several cookware companies. It's safe to say he has good taste, and knows a thing or two about cooking a phenomenal meal.
One of his standout dishes features grapefruit as the secret ingredient in a refried bean recipe. While pairing citrus with beans may seem like an odd combo, trust Matheson. The zesty grapefruit provides a perfect counterbalance to the savory flavor of the beans. After all, acidity is essential in creating a well-balanced and flavorful dish, as it can single-handedly transform the underlying notes of the ingredients. For instance, a splash of citrus acidity can enhance the beans' bitterness and umami, resulting in a surprisingly delicious flavor.
These thick, yummy beans begin with softening garlic and onion, adding spices like coriander and Mexican chile powder, and finishing with a hefty squeeze of fresh grapefruit. Then, two cans of refried pinto beans are tossed into the pot, stirred together with the citrusy spice mixture, and topped off with a healthy portion of Monterey Jack cheese. The result is creamy, savory, balanced, bright, and fresh refried beans, perfect as an all-star side dish for an Oaxacan grilled pork fajita dinner.
More ways to enhance your refried beans
Lime is another citrus fruit that pairs beautifully with black refried beans. A squeeze of lime juice adds vibrant acidity that cuts through the dense, mashed beans, while lime zest provides a zingy extra punch of flavor. Citrus isn't the only way to liven up your refried beans, though. Take note of Matty Matheson's other noteworthy addition: cheese. Stir in your favorite melted cheese, such as pepper jack, for a slightly spicy, gooey twist. To ramp up the creaminess even further, fold in ⅓ cup of sour cream. This simple addition of dairy creates a rich, velvety texture.
Freshly chopped jalapeños deliver a bright kick of heat, while diced green chiles offer a milder, more acidic profile. Both options add complexity to the dish, whether stirred in or used as a garnish. Canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce are another flavorful addition, bringing a unique savoriness in no time. These dark brown, reddish peppers and their sauce contribute a smoky, sweet heat to the beans.