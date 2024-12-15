Ice Cubes Are All You Need For Creamier Homemade Dips
In the hit television series, "Only Murders in the Building," Oliver Putnam (played by Martin Short) has an obsession with dips. He admits in an episode, "This is all I eat" (per MovieWeb). If you can relate to Oliver and are a fellow dip enthusiast, you are probably always on the hunt for the perfect recipe. Here's one big tip: For the creamiest dip you have ever tasted, add some ice cubes.
When you are just about finished combining your dip ingredients, toss in a couple of ice cubes, and blend until smooth. This addition allows pockets of air to enter the dip, resulting in a moist and fluffy texture. Make sure you use a durable blender (a food processor also works great) because, if it isn't strong enough, you will end up with lots of ice clumps.
While you can use this ice cube hack on any kind of dip you like, it's most effective with those that have a silky finish. It works particularly well with Greek yogurt-based dips, pesto varieties, or hummus — specifically those that are blended. If you try it with guacamole, spinach-artichoke dip, or buffalo chicken dip (which aren't typically made in a food processor), it could lead to a watered-down puree rather than a chunky oasis.
Other ways to make delectable dips
Beyond adding ice cubes to your creamy hummus or Greek tzatziki for a silky finish, there are additional tricks to create next-level spreads. If you're struggling to muster up the energy to whip up a homemade dip — but don't want to settle for store-bought — try a wildly flavorful two-ingredient dip recipe. Simply combine sour cream with any sauce you have in your kitchen — barbecue sauce, soy sauce, or even taco seasoning are all great options.
Looking to combine your love of snacking and desserts? Turn hot chocolate mix into a sweet dip by folding it into whipped cream. Pair it with graham crackers, fruit, or eat it straight from the spoon.
If you've ever been in the mood for salsa, guacamole, sour cream, and refried beans at the same time, layer them to create a Tex-Mex classic. To elevate it even further, mix taco seasoning into the sour cream and adorn the top the layers with freshly grated cheddar cheese. This creation isn't just a great game-day snack — because of its heft, it can be substantial enough to serve as dinner.
As David Puddy (played by Patrick Warburton) famously said in a "Seinfeld" episode: "How come people don't have dip for dinner? Why is it only a snack, why can't it be a meal, you know" (via YouTube)? Well, Puddy, now it is a meal.