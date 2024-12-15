Ice Cubes Are All You Need For Creamier Homemade Dips

In the hit television series, "Only Murders in the Building," Oliver Putnam (played by Martin Short) has an obsession with dips. He admits in an episode, "This is all I eat" (per MovieWeb). If you can relate to Oliver and are a fellow dip enthusiast, you are probably always on the hunt for the perfect recipe. Here's one big tip: For the creamiest dip you have ever tasted, add some ice cubes.

When you are just about finished combining your dip ingredients, toss in a couple of ice cubes, and blend until smooth. This addition allows pockets of air to enter the dip, resulting in a moist and fluffy texture. Make sure you use a durable blender (a food processor also works great) because, if it isn't strong enough, you will end up with lots of ice clumps.

While you can use this ice cube hack on any kind of dip you like, it's most effective with those that have a silky finish. It works particularly well with Greek yogurt-based dips, pesto varieties, or hummus — specifically those that are blended. If you try it with guacamole, spinach-artichoke dip, or buffalo chicken dip (which aren't typically made in a food processor), it could lead to a watered-down puree rather than a chunky oasis.