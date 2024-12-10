How To Make Festive Winter Pinecone Treats With 2 Store-Bought Ingredients

When it comes to seasonal desserts, the winter months are usually dominated by holiday confections like sugar cone Christmas trees and butter cookies adorned with festive sprinkles. While you can certainly switch gears and brighten January and February with a three-ingredient sorbet spotlighting your favorite citrus fruit, why not take dessert in a different direction and make winter-specific pinecone-shaped treats? Believe it or not, you can craft these delicious snacks with only a pre-made boxed cake and chocolate cornflake cereal. Crushed cake serves as a tasty base for arranging the frosted flakes into neat designs that look strikingly similar to real pinecones.

To try this seasonal treat for yourself, start by baking a boxed chocolate cake. Once the cake is sufficiently cooled, break it up into small crumbs. Form handfuls of cake into rounded, pyramid-shaped treats that fit inside the palm of your hand. Then, stand each ball of dough upright with the large flat side resting against a plate.

In a uniform fashion, press individual chocolate cereal flakes around the base and up the sides of each rounded cake cone. Half of each cereal flake should stick out, with any curved sides pointing upward. To ensure your cereal doesn't break too easily, look for sturdy varieties with large, well-defined flakes. Once all your pinecone treats are assembled, give them a dusting of powdered sugar for a whimsical, snow-covered look.