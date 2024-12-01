For Whiskey-Inspired Mocktails, Turn To Smoky Lapsang Souchong

Lapsang souchong, a black tea celebrated for its smoky intensity, is redefining the mocktail game. Originating from the mountains of China's Fujian province, this tea owes its unique flavor to a traditional process of drying leaves over pinewood fires. The robust, peaty taste mimics the depth and warmth found in many different types of Scottish whisky, in turn offering a non-alcoholic base for cocktail drinkers. Its multi-layered flavor profile of smoke and earthiness makes it a strong alternative for someone looking to bypass alcohol.

The key to a bold flavor from the tea is all in the brewing process. To get the whiskey-like tang, use twice the amount of tea leaves or cut the water in half to create a stronger concentration of smokiness. It is also important to let the tea steep for a longer period of time to strengthen the taste.

The acidity and smokiness of the brewed tea pairs well with bitters, syrups, and citrus, allowing bartenders to craft alcohol-free versions of classics like the Manhattan and smoky old fashioned. Just swap the whiskey for concentrated tea, and any vermouth or bitters for something like white wine vinegar.

Mixologists also use it as a base for creative non-alcoholic versions of unique cocktails like a mezcal negroni. The tea's natural tannins, which are compounds that make beverages slightly more bitter, contribute to the full-bodied taste while its aroma leans into the overall experience.