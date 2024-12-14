Do You Really Need A Bar Spoon For Better Cocktails?

Who doesn't love a good cocktail? From American classics like Manhattans and martinis, to Italian gems like a summery Aperol spritz or the late Anthony Bourdain's favorite, a negroni – whatever your taste is, there's bound to be one for you (even if it's a mocktail). When it comes to making cocktails at home, though, you might assume that you need all sorts of specialized (and expensive) gear. But that doesn't have to be the case! Take the bar spoon, for example — you know, that teaspoon-looking thing with a super long, spiraled handle. It's an essential tool for professional bartenders and mixologists, but do you really need one at home?

To find out, we asked Brian Evans, Co-owner and Beverage Director at New York's legendary Hotel Chelsea who has a hack that skips the spoon. "I've learned from my practical home-bartending that chopsticks work like a charm — they actually glide quite a bit easier than your traditional bar spoons," he shared. There are, however, certain advantages to the traditional bar spoon that using chopsticks won't provide. "Bar spoons are ultimately ideal for the ease of tasting as you stir — and the measure of the spoon itself can come in handy for minimal, on-the-fly measurements of sweeteners and modifiers in old-fashioned style drinks." Ultimately, though, you don't absolutely need one, you just might have to get creative with what you already own!