For Quick-Cooking Artichokes, You Only Need One Appliance

Artichokes, for all their brilliance, aren't exactly the fastest food out there when it comes to cook times. They're versatile, sure. You can finish them off on the grill after steaming them, deep fry them, and even braise them (like in carciofi alla romana, for example). But they're time-consuming to prepare, with all the trimming, turning, and coring. They're also slow to actually cook: Steaming them can take up to an hour. Luckily, if you ever find yourself craving some fuss-free, quick-cooking artichokes, fret not. Simply break out your pressure cooker.

This ingenious (and often under appreciated) device is the key to giving you perfectly tender artichokes in less than a third of the time it would normally take to steam one. The high-pressure environment created once the lid locks down allows things to reach a much greater temperature than regular stovetop cooking. It combines the principles of steaming (and gets you similar results) with the high temperatures of an oven. All that means that you can expect your artichokes to pressure cook in about 10 to 15 minutes (depending, of course, on how big they are). Just make sure to add enough water to create that all important steam — or it won't work! The artichokes should end up tender but still with a little bite to them — a mushy artichoke is a bad artichoke.