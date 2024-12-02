The Ingredient You Should Never Leave Out When Making Graham Cracker Crust

Famed for supporting cheesecakes, the humble graham cracker crust is a family favorite. While they're widely accessible in stores, they are also simple and fun to make at home, not to mention more affordable and customizable. The make up is simple: graham crackers, sugar, and melted butter. While you can always add more detail, it's important not to mess with the original formula, especially the sugar.

Butter can be swapped out for a dairy-free alternative, and there are plenty of cookie alternatives to the OG graham crackers. But sugar is a hard one to replace, let alone omit entirely. When heated, sugar melts and binds with any surrounding liquid (in this case, butter). This enhances the overall stability of the crust, which is important as it forms the base for a disproportionate amount of filling. Without sugar, the crust would be too crumbly and struggle to stick together, especially when slicing the cake. Aside from this, sugar obviously provides an added sweetness to the mix which graham crackers and butter alone can't provide. And that's never a bad thing when baking a delectable dessert.