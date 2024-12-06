The Unexpected Way You Should Be Baking Your Apple Pie

Most recipes for apple pie involve layering a flaky pie crust and sugar-dusted apples and baking them into a delectable treat. If you have proficient kitchen skills, you might easily side-step many common mistakes when baking apple pie – but still, you may be stumped on how to achieve a perfectly-cooked filling without over-baking your crust. Luckily, with the help of a brown paper bag, you can fix this conundrum.

Instead of baking your pie covered in foil — the usual solution to prevent excess browning — pace your prepared dessert in a brown paper bag and seal it before baking. Surprisingly, this results in an ultra-tender filling and perfectly golden crust. A properly sealed paper bag creates a good amount of steam as the pie bakes, which gently and evenly heats both the interior and exterior of your treat with ease. The trapped juices from the fruit make the pie filling extra soft, and your crust won't burn or become too dark, since it's protected by the bag.

To give this method a try, prepare your filling (try a simple rule to see how many apples you need for a perfect pie), assemble your dessert, and place your pie in the bag on top of a metal baking sheet. Seal all the corners of the bag by tucking them under your pie pan. Now all you need to do is bake it for the time specified in your recipe!