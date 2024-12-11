Is Salisbury Steak Actually Just A Hamburger Patty?

It's easy to see why people might think Salisbury steak and a hamburger patty are basically the same thing; both of these classic American comfort foods are ground beef patties. But there are real differences between them in ingredients, cooking methods, and even how they're served that show these traditional favorites may be related, but they stand uniquely on their own.

Salisbury steak's name is misleading because it's not a steak at all. Instead, ground beef is enhanced with seasonings, spices, and binders, shaped into oval patties, and pan-fried, almost like flat meatballs or small meatloaves. Essential to the dish is the rich mushroom and onion gravy the patty is simmered in after it's fried, absorbing more flavor before being served in the savory sauce.

The differences between Salisbury steak and a hamburger patty begin with the meat. Lean ground sirloin is normally used for Salisbury steak while burgers can (and should) be made from fattier cuts like chuck or round. Salisbury steak has flavorful ingredients seasoning the meat, but hamburger patties are usually only seasoned with salt and pepper. Salisbury steak is pan-fried, and while hamburgers can be made that way, most would likely agree the ideal is a charred, juicy burger cooked on the grill.

Finally, Salisbury steak is served on a plate smothered in gravy, usually with mashed potatoes and a veggie side like broccoli or string beans. A burger is served more casually on a bun, everyone chooses their own toppings, and french fries are the standard side.