Is Salisbury Steak Actually Just A Hamburger Patty?
It's easy to see why people might think Salisbury steak and a hamburger patty are basically the same thing; both of these classic American comfort foods are ground beef patties. But there are real differences between them in ingredients, cooking methods, and even how they're served that show these traditional favorites may be related, but they stand uniquely on their own.
Salisbury steak's name is misleading because it's not a steak at all. Instead, ground beef is enhanced with seasonings, spices, and binders, shaped into oval patties, and pan-fried, almost like flat meatballs or small meatloaves. Essential to the dish is the rich mushroom and onion gravy the patty is simmered in after it's fried, absorbing more flavor before being served in the savory sauce.
The differences between Salisbury steak and a hamburger patty begin with the meat. Lean ground sirloin is normally used for Salisbury steak while burgers can (and should) be made from fattier cuts like chuck or round. Salisbury steak has flavorful ingredients seasoning the meat, but hamburger patties are usually only seasoned with salt and pepper. Salisbury steak is pan-fried, and while hamburgers can be made that way, most would likely agree the ideal is a charred, juicy burger cooked on the grill.
Finally, Salisbury steak is served on a plate smothered in gravy, usually with mashed potatoes and a veggie side like broccoli or string beans. A burger is served more casually on a bun, everyone chooses their own toppings, and french fries are the standard side.
Where Salisbury steak came from and how it evolved
Salisbury steak sounds like it could have been named after a British duke or earl, but it's actually an all-American dish with its origins courtesy of a 19th-century doctor, not a chef. Dr. James Salisbury believed that eating fully cooked, lean minced beef patties was the key to health, and tested his theory by feeding it to sick soldiers during the Civil War. Salisbury published a book on his theories two decades later in 1888, and his diet ideas — somehow — became popular with the public.
Salisbury's minced beef evolved over time into Salisbury steak, which, by the mid-20th century, was a part of Americana, a TV dinner staple from their start in the 1950s into the '70s, before the frozen meals fell from popularity.
The makings for a classic Salisbury steak vary, but common ingredients include onion, garlic (both can be in powder form), Worcestershire sauce, and mustard or mustard powder. Some recipes use dry onion soup mix or a can of French onion soup, which can also be used as a base for the gravy. Additionally, breadcrumbs and sometimes eggs are used to bind the seasoned meat together. Similar ingredients — minus the breadcrumbs and eggs — are used for the mushroom gravy, with common additions of beef broth and butter. Drippings from the pan the patties were fried in can give the luscious gravy extra flavor.