What Ingredients Are In Italian Seasoning?

Dried spice blends are a staple in many home — and even professional — kitchens. They're meant to be an easy and convenient way to help cooks get a bold flavor profile from around the world without having to use tons of different individual spices.

Making a one-pan tofu Tikka masala? Get the garam masala ready (an Indian spice blend made with cinnamon, cumin, coriander, and more). Traveling to France via your kitchen? Your recipe may call for Herbes de Provence (a French blend traditionally made of thyme, basil, marjoram, tarragon, and more). But another popular spice blend was created to transport you to the olive– and grape-dotted rolling hills of Italy: Italian seasoning.

Made with a mixture of dried herbs including basil, thyme, marjoram, oregano, and rosemary (with other spices like red pepper flakes or garlic powder sometimes joining the party), the origin of Italian seasoning is hard to pin down. But one of the most popular versions is that it originated in the Mediterranean by ancient Romans and Greeks in 8th century B.C. to make cooking easier. It's a versatile spice blend that you can use for a variety of dishes — like to spruce up roasted potatoes — but it's not just for Italian or Italian-American recipes (although Italian seasoning in a hearty lasagna soup just hits the spot).