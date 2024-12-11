The Quick Decorating Trick To Get A Perfect Proportioned Reindeer Cake

This quick decorating trick transforms cake into a merry Christmas treat. With just a few simple toppings you can create a dessert that will delight children and impress adults too. The idea is to place candy, pretzels, and icing in a circular pattern so that when the cake is cut, each equal slice looks like Santa's reindeer. Make this cute and clever cake for parties, and you'll go down in history as everyone's favorite holiday baker.

For the base, you can use just about any kind of frosted cake, from vanilla with buttercream to classic glazed chocolate — you only need two ingredients to make chocolate ganache. Make it extra festive with chocolate peppermint, black forest cherry, gingerbread spice, or bring in the Christmastime color with a vibrant red velvet cake.

Fill a medium-tipped piping bag with icing and draw four equidistant crisscrossing lines across the top of the cake — this outlines eight perfectly portioned slices. Use a contrasting color here; for example, on chocolate cake, use royal icing or melted white chocolate. Place seven brown M&M's and one red one inside the triangular spaces where the lines intersect. These represent noses, including one for Rudolf the red-nosed reindeer. Above these, put two edible googly eyes on each slice. To make antlers, snap a mini pretzel in half then push two per slice into the cake near the rim. To slice the cake, use the lines as your guide ... Each piece will have an adorable face looking ready to pull Santa's sleigh.