Served flaming yet frozen, you might consider baked Alaska to be one of those complicated dishes that aren't worth making at home. But if you get it right, it's a genuine showstopper that's guaranteed to wow guests. Key to its success is using the right sort of liquor when you flambe the sweet treat. To get some professional advice, Food Republic consulted Cedric Vongerichten, executive chef and owner of Wayan restaurant in New York.

Flambeing, a method of pouring alcohol over food before setting it alight, takes its name from the French word meaning "flamed" or "flaming." It's especially popular for desserts such as baked Alaska and can be performed tableside for a theatrical flourish. "I use high-proof rum or brandy," said Vongerichten, who is appearing at City Harvest's BID 2024: CHTV! charity event on October 29, 2024.

Rum or brandy both match well with the toasted marshmallowy meringue and layers of rich ice cream and cake in the dessert — especially the traditional combination of banana ice cream with walnut cake. But you can tailor the flavors of the cake and ice cream components, and pair the liquor accordingly — try cherry and chocolate ice cream with vanilla cake and a cherry liqueur, for example. Use premium store-bought ice cream if you don't want to make your own. And make sure you use a spirit that's around 40% ABV for it to light properly, and avoid anything too high-proof, which can be dangerously flammable.