Taste-Test Gourmet BBQ Sauces With A Well-Rounded Variety Pack

BBQ sauces are in a league of their own, with so many varieties that can make it difficult to try them all and find a favorite. But, being the opinionated foodie I am, I took on the delicious task of taste-testing the 14 sauces in Smokehouse by Thoughtfully's Gourmet BBQ Sauce Sampler to see if it's worth it.

Despite a few minor hesitations, this product is a total winner. The variety pack includes 14 adorably packaged bottles, each with a different signature flavor, that's designed to introduce newbies and grill masters alike to a world of flavors. The bottles come in pairs with helpful color-coded labels so you can group your favorites together, and the colors indicate a flavor profile so you can easily identify them; for example, red labels are spicy and blue labels are alcohol-infused options.

The sauces range from a classic sweet BBQ to those with proper heat, making the variety pack a truly great option for all kinds of BBQ lovers. Plus, they're made from vegan recipes so plant-based eaters can enjoy them, too. While some sauces certainly stood out — for better or for worse — this pack is a well-rounded option that should live in your pantry if you love a good BBQ sauce.