The Pantry Staple You Should Use To Peel Eggs (It's Not Baking Soda)
Do you hate peeling eggs? Those pesky shells crack into a million pieces and require way too much time to remove. Plus, it's easy to dig into the white while peeling, only to leave divots in your otherwise smooth egg. We've got your hack! Add one tablespoon of any oil to your boiling water. Vegetable, olive, or avocado work well. Voila. Now you can peel with ease. This technique will save hours of frustration. It works because the oil penetrates the shell and adds a silky layer between the egg and its protective coating. It provides just enough lubrication to easily remove the shell for picture-perfect eggs in a flash.
For perfect boiled eggs every time, use room temperature eggs and start with cold water for even cooking. Just as the water begins to boil, reduce the heat to simmer. Keeping your eggs in a rolling boil for too long will overcook them and could leave a green layer around the yolk. To stop the cooking once your eggs are done, drain them and immediately pop them into an ice water bath.
Tips for easy-peeling eggs
Another way to make your eggs peel-friendly is to pick out the older ones of the bunch. The pH in egg whites increases with age, loosening the adhesion or stickiness to the shell with time. Be sure to peel them as soon as they have come down in temperature after cooking. 10 minutes in the ice bath usually does the trick. When you're ready to peel, have your station set up in an easy assembly line. Place your cooked eggs on one side of the sink and your fresh dish for peeled eggs on the other side. Take one egg at a time and knock it on a hard surface in many places to loosen the shell. Run it under cold water and peel.
Boiled eggs keep for up to seven days in the fridge and can be made into many scrumptious eats. Try soft boiled eggs with a spoon while enjoying a creamy cappuccino for breakfast. Jammy eggs are also a decadent side car for a niçoise salad or asparagus spears wrapped in prosciutto. Medium boiled eggs are great when plunked into a steamy bowl of ramen or cacio e pepe. And hard boiled eggs are best for making luxurious deviled eggs (topped with shaved black truffle or caviar), best basic egg salad, or to keep in your refrigerator for a protein-packed snack all week long.