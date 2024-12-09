The Pantry Staple You Should Use To Peel Eggs (It's Not Baking Soda)

Do you hate peeling eggs? Those pesky shells crack into a million pieces and require way too much time to remove. Plus, it's easy to dig into the white while peeling, only to leave divots in your otherwise smooth egg. We've got your hack! Add one tablespoon of any oil to your boiling water. Vegetable, olive, or avocado work well. Voila. Now you can peel with ease. This technique will save hours of frustration. It works because the oil penetrates the shell and adds a silky layer between the egg and its protective coating. It provides just enough lubrication to easily remove the shell for picture-perfect eggs in a flash.

For perfect boiled eggs every time, use room temperature eggs and start with cold water for even cooking. Just as the water begins to boil, reduce the heat to simmer. Keeping your eggs in a rolling boil for too long will overcook them and could leave a green layer around the yolk. To stop the cooking once your eggs are done, drain them and immediately pop them into an ice water bath.