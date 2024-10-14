Add A Luxurious Spin To Deviled Eggs With One Creamy Ingredient

The ultimate party appetizer, deviled eggs are much-loved for their rich and satisfyingly creamy quality. But if you want to make them even more luxurious and indulgent, try swapping the usual mayo for another dairy ingredient: mascarpone. While mascarpone is perhaps more commonly associated with sweet treats and desserts like homemade tiramisù, the Italian double or triple cream cheese works just as well in savory dishes.

One reason mascarpone adds such a luxurious touch to deviled eggs is its high fat content — around 65 to 70%. The smooth, velvety dairy pairs beautifully with the savoriness of the egg yolks. However, since it has a much richer quality, you may want to mix it with mayo for a lighter overall result that doesn't feel too dense. If you're using mascarpone on its own, add a touch of acid to brighten it up — a squeeze of lemon juice or a little white wine vinegar works well. Stir in some Dijon mustard for extra tang and a hint of heat.

If you can't find mascarpone, you could substitute whipped ricotta, though it won't offer the same richness since it has a lower fat content. Crème fraîche also works well, providing a tangier taste.