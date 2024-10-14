Add A Luxurious Spin To Deviled Eggs With One Creamy Ingredient
The ultimate party appetizer, deviled eggs are much-loved for their rich and satisfyingly creamy quality. But if you want to make them even more luxurious and indulgent, try swapping the usual mayo for another dairy ingredient: mascarpone. While mascarpone is perhaps more commonly associated with sweet treats and desserts like homemade tiramisù, the Italian double or triple cream cheese works just as well in savory dishes.
One reason mascarpone adds such a luxurious touch to deviled eggs is its high fat content — around 65 to 70%. The smooth, velvety dairy pairs beautifully with the savoriness of the egg yolks. However, since it has a much richer quality, you may want to mix it with mayo for a lighter overall result that doesn't feel too dense. If you're using mascarpone on its own, add a touch of acid to brighten it up — a squeeze of lemon juice or a little white wine vinegar works well. Stir in some Dijon mustard for extra tang and a hint of heat.
If you can't find mascarpone, you could substitute whipped ricotta, though it won't offer the same richness since it has a lower fat content. Crème fraîche also works well, providing a tangier taste.
Elevate deviled eggs with homemade mascarpone
To really take your deviled eggs to the next level, try making your own mascarpone — all you need is heavy cream, lemon juice, and some time, since the process takes several hours (mostly hands-off). To make one cup of mascarpone, heat two cups of cream until simmering, then add a couple of tablespoons of citrus juice. After refrigerating the mixture overnight and straining it, the mascarpone is ready to use straight away. Since it's unflavored, season it with a pinch of salt to taste if you prefer.
Whether using homemade or store-bought mascarpone to make deviled eggs, you can enhance the creamy concoction with some add-ins for extra bursts of flavor. Fish and seafood are classic choices. Mix the mascarpone and cooked yolk with a high-quality brand of canned tuna for an easy flavor boost, along with a little mustard and some chopped chives for extra bite. Crabmeat also works well — combine it with mascarpone, mayonnaise, sour cream, and some finely diced celery. Add a squeeze of lemon juice, tangy mustard, and fresh herbs like chives, dill, or parsley.
For a more robust, umami-rich flavor and a truly luxurious feel, try a truffle filling. You can use freshly grated truffle or opt for truffle-flavored oil or mustard if that's easier. Or, combine the mascarpone-enriched yolks with crispy pancetta, Parmigiano-Reggiano or parmesan, and black pepper for a carbonara-inspired twist.