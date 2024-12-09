Chow Mein Noodles Are The Star Of Easy No-Bake Cookies
Chow mein noodles in cookies? It might make some heads turn but trust that these crunchy noodles will make the most delicious statement in your next baking escapade. Better yet, these chow-mein-featured haystack cookies don't even need you to turn the oven on.
To make haystack cookies, you'll need first to gather ingredients: your chips of choice (butterscotch or chocolate are both traditional), peanut butter, and chow mein noodles. Remember, there are many variations of these cookies; depending on the recipe you find, it might call for additional items.
However, almost all have the same base, which requires melting the butterscotch (one bag) and chocolate chips (one cup) together before mixing in the peanut butter (about three tablespoons). Stir all of these yummy confections to create a creamy, smooth base into which you'll toss one package of chow mein noodles. Once the crispy noodles get a thorough coating, scoop out clumps onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Once they're propped on the sheet, they just need to chill for a bit before enjoying — like these no-bake snickerdoodle cookie dough balls.
After they set, you'll notice that these cookies' taste and texture set them apart from other holiday treats. The chow mein noodles provide a structurally sound crunch that doesn't get soggy from the chocolate coating. The butterscotch provides brown sugar and butter notes, plus the rich cocoa combined with salty peanut butter makes for a balanced treat.
Ways to customize your chow mein cookies
While no-bake haystacks are delicious as is, consider some ways to customize them for a unique and personalized bite. Using snack foods in your cookies, like you do in these extra crispy potato chip cookies, isn't an uncommon way to spruce them up. For example, stir in some crushed peanuts for extra nutty flavor and crunch. Try swapping the butterscotch for all chocolate chips and add some flaked coconut tossed in before scooping out portions. This provides an almond-joy-like dessert where the tropical coconut breaks up the bittersweet taste in the chocolate.
For optimal crunch that complements the butterscotch flavor, stir in toffee bits to give bursts of crunchy caramel candies. Combine mini marshmallows into the bowl for a rocky road spin where the squishy marshmallow offsets the crispy chow mein. Incorporate holiday flavors into the mix with Reese's new peanut butter sugar cookie cups chopped up to supply a seasonal twist and buttery, shortbread, vanilla-like flavor to haystack cookies. Use peanut butter morsels instead of chocolate or butterscotch and top everything with sprinkles, crushed pretzels, or chunks of chocolate for a peanut butter cup twist.