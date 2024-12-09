Chow Mein Noodles Are The Star Of Easy No-Bake Cookies

Chow mein noodles in cookies? It might make some heads turn but trust that these crunchy noodles will make the most delicious statement in your next baking escapade. Better yet, these chow-mein-featured haystack cookies don't even need you to turn the oven on.

To make haystack cookies, you'll need first to gather ingredients: your chips of choice (butterscotch or chocolate are both traditional), peanut butter, and chow mein noodles. Remember, there are many variations of these cookies; depending on the recipe you find, it might call for additional items.

However, almost all have the same base, which requires melting the butterscotch (one bag) and chocolate chips (one cup) together before mixing in the peanut butter (about three tablespoons). Stir all of these yummy confections to create a creamy, smooth base into which you'll toss one package of chow mein noodles. Once the crispy noodles get a thorough coating, scoop out clumps onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Once they're propped on the sheet, they just need to chill for a bit before enjoying — like these no-bake snickerdoodle cookie dough balls.

After they set, you'll notice that these cookies' taste and texture set them apart from other holiday treats. The chow mein noodles provide a structurally sound crunch that doesn't get soggy from the chocolate coating. The butterscotch provides brown sugar and butter notes, plus the rich cocoa combined with salty peanut butter makes for a balanced treat.