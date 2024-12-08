The Best Shortcut For Tasty Soups Is Already Sitting In Your Fridge

When the temperatures start to drop and you break out your favorite turtleneck sweater, it's the perfect time to whip up your favorite comforting soup recipe. Whether it's split pea or classic chicken noodle, adding pickle brine to your broth is the secret to creating the most delectable soup you've ever tasted.

You might be thinking, "Pickle juice? With soup? What?" But surprisingly, just a small splash of this brine will liven up the dish, bringing to life a saltier, tangier flavor profile. The best part is you probably don't even need to go to the grocery store — there's likely a jar of pickles sitting in your refrigerator right now. The amount of brine you use depends on your preference: just a dash will add subtle pickle notes, but if you're a certified gherkin aficionado, feel free to add more. To take it a step further, toss in a few chopped pickles, giving each slurp more texture.

While pickle brine can enhance almost any soup (as long as it doesn't contain dairy, which could lead to curdling), it pairs especially well with mushroom, meatball, tomato, and gazpacho soups. Chicken tortilla and Tuscan white bean are also tempting potential pickle brine soup candidates.