How To Use Salsa To Effortlessly Upgrade The Flavor Of Soup

There are tons of ways to upgrade soup, but one of the easiest is to pour in your favorite salsa from the grocery store. Whether it's a comforting homemade soup or a store-bought can or jar, salsa has the potential to add bright color, zesty flavor, and a touch of texture, too.

The ubiquitous chunky red salsa that lines most grocery store shelves is the easiest way to go. Just choose your preferred heat level and stir in the amount you want, tasting along the way. However, you can also punch up the flavor with other types of salsa. For another red option, try a blended salsa roja, which can add similar flavors but with a smoother texture.

Another variety that may be easy to find at the store is salsa verde. Using this will not only add herbaceous and aromatic flavor from the cilantro and onion, and brightness from the lime, but also give the soup a gorgeous green hue. And if you want to incorporate some creaminess, try salsa de aguacate. It's a close relative to salsa verde but also includes avocado. Finally, if your soup leans more toward sweet than savory, you can toss in a fruity salsa. Consider adding it to gazpacho or a sweet pumpkin soup.