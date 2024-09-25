How To Use Salsa To Effortlessly Upgrade The Flavor Of Soup
There are tons of ways to upgrade soup, but one of the easiest is to pour in your favorite salsa from the grocery store. Whether it's a comforting homemade soup or a store-bought can or jar, salsa has the potential to add bright color, zesty flavor, and a touch of texture, too.
The ubiquitous chunky red salsa that lines most grocery store shelves is the easiest way to go. Just choose your preferred heat level and stir in the amount you want, tasting along the way. However, you can also punch up the flavor with other types of salsa. For another red option, try a blended salsa roja, which can add similar flavors but with a smoother texture.
Another variety that may be easy to find at the store is salsa verde. Using this will not only add herbaceous and aromatic flavor from the cilantro and onion, and brightness from the lime, but also give the soup a gorgeous green hue. And if you want to incorporate some creaminess, try salsa de aguacate. It's a close relative to salsa verde but also includes avocado. Finally, if your soup leans more toward sweet than savory, you can toss in a fruity salsa. Consider adding it to gazpacho or a sweet pumpkin soup.
Other easy ways to take your salsa-fied soup to the next level
Upgrading your soup with salsa is incredibly easy, but there are a number of additional ways to do it, too. For a nutrient boost, try adding veggies. It's a great way to use up the contents of your crisper drawer in the fridge or what's left of the bags of frozen veggies in the freezer. Or, if you don't have salsa handy but want a similar boost, you can always use a can of tomatoes with chiles.
Many canned soups can be somewhat bland. For a spicy kick, add a dash of hot sauce, a sprinkle of cayenne pepper powder, or crushed red pepper flakes. Or, toss in some diced jalapeños for a bit of heat and some added texture. You can also add an herbaceous element with some fresh or dried basil, cilantro, rosemary, thyme, or a seasoning blend. Meanwhile, if you want to brighten up a brothy soup, drizzle in a little lemon juice a few minutes before taking it off the stove.
Finally, if you're looking to incorporate incredible umami flavor, that's easy, too. Parmesan rinds do wonders for sauces and are a great way to elevate soups. Or, simply stir some parmesan or other aged cheese into the soup or sprinkle it on top. You can also add a dash of fish sauce, Worcestershire, or soy sauce, stir in a dollop of tomato paste, or shake in cumin or caraway.