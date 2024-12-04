Carrot Recall For E. Coli Risk Now Includes Vegetable Medleys

Shoppers may want to double-check their vegetable drawers out of an abundance of caution. Fortunately, none of the affected grocery stores currently have recalled food products distributed by 4Earth Farms on their shelves for consumer purchase, as the expiration dates on all potentially contaminated foods "have been expired for more than three weeks," according to the FDA. However, food safety experts still urge shoppers to check their refrigerators and freezers to ensure that the products are not consumed. If you identify a recalled product in your home, dispose of it immediately and thoroughly clean and sanitize the area where it was stored.

As of this writing, there have been 39 reported illnesses connected to the Grimmway Farms E. coli outbreak, including 15 hospitalizations and one death. There have been no illnesses reported in connection with the expanded 4Earth Farms recall of vegetable medley products. E. coli has previously caused deadly outbreaks in the U.S. and is a serious form of food poisoning. Any foods that may be contaminated should not be consumed. If you ingest food that may carry E. coli bacteria, seek medical attention immediately, as the infection can become life-threatening, especially for vulnerable groups such as young children, people with weakened immune systems, and those over the age of 65.