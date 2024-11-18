Which Carrots Are Affected By The E. Coli Recall? Here's What You Need To Know

On November 16, 2024, Grimmway Farms issued a massive recall on organic whole carrot and organic baby carrot products, due to the potential of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli contamination. According to a recall announcement by the FDA, the carrot products in question were distributed across the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada, and sold by popular grocers including Trader Joe's, Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Wegmans, Walmart, Publix, and Kroger.

As of the time of this writing, the outbreak has caused illness in 39 people across 18 different states, including one death. These are only the cases that have been reported, and the FDA estimates that many more could be sick. After tracking reports of illness between the dates of September 6 and October 28, the CDC was able to connect the source of the E. coli to Grimmway Farms, which then issued a voluntary recall of all potentially contaminated products.

A full list of the recalled carrots can be found on the FDA recall announcement page, which includes specific brand names, bag sizes, and best-by dates. The affected products have been removed from shelves, but may still be residing in customers' kitchens. Grimmway is urging consumers to dispose of any recalled products immediately out of an abundance of caution.