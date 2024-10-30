What Caused The Deadliest E. Coli Outbreak In The US?

There are a variety of bacteria that cause different types of food poisoning, but one of the most common is Escherichia coli (E. coli). While some beneficial strains of E. coli are present in human and animal digestive systems, dangerous strains can cause gastrointestinal distress, long-term illness, and even death. Produce is one of the primary carriers of the bacteria, and in 2018, it was romaine lettuce that caused the largest and deadliest outbreak in U.S. history.

This months-long outbreak ultimately caused sickness in at least 210 people, with 96 hospitalizations and five deaths. Initially, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advised consumers to avoid pre-cut romaine, but after an outbreak in an Alaskan correctional facility, the organization amped up its warning to include all forms of the leafy green.

The CDC ultimately determined that romaine grown in Yuma, Arizona – known as a huge producer of lettuce sold in the U.S. in the winter — was to blame. Water in a canal close lettuce farms, used for irrigation of the plants, was the most likely source of the contamination. Since the original source of lettuce is frequently not listed on the packaging in U.S., it was a challenge for consumers to discern if their greens were from the affected area. However, the outbreak ultimately subsided in June of 2018, likely due to the expiration of the last few contaminated batches.