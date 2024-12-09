What Type Of Alcohol Is Really In Fireball?

Fireball is a great spirit to add to your cappuccino or give your spiked apple cider a spicy upgrade, thanks to its distinctly festive and warming flavoring. When a drink contains this liquor, you will likely recognize it instantly — it is aptly named for the burning sensation you feel while drinking it. This is mainly due to its sweet and spicy cinnamon notes, but also the alcohol content. Exactly what type of booze lies inside this famously strong amber-colored liquor?

The main alcohol found in classic Fireball is whisky. The fiery spirit has Canadian origins, which is indicated in the bottle's spelling of "whisky" rather than "whiskey" — yes, there is a difference. But to complicate matters, there are actually three different kinds of Fireball, and only one type contains whisky. If your shots seem a little too easy to shoot back, you may have snagged "Fireball Cinnamon" instead.

Fireball Cinnamon contains either malt-based or wine-based alcohol, depending on the exact variety you pick up. It still has that spicy cinnamon kick that burns into your taste buds, but the malt-based version is only 33 proof, and the wine-based version is 42 proof, containing far less alcohol than the 66 proof Fireball Whisky.