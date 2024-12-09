What Type Of Alcohol Is Really In Fireball?
Fireball is a great spirit to add to your cappuccino or give your spiked apple cider a spicy upgrade, thanks to its distinctly festive and warming flavoring. When a drink contains this liquor, you will likely recognize it instantly — it is aptly named for the burning sensation you feel while drinking it. This is mainly due to its sweet and spicy cinnamon notes, but also the alcohol content. Exactly what type of booze lies inside this famously strong amber-colored liquor?
The main alcohol found in classic Fireball is whisky. The fiery spirit has Canadian origins, which is indicated in the bottle's spelling of "whisky" rather than "whiskey" — yes, there is a difference. But to complicate matters, there are actually three different kinds of Fireball, and only one type contains whisky. If your shots seem a little too easy to shoot back, you may have snagged "Fireball Cinnamon" instead.
Fireball Cinnamon contains either malt-based or wine-based alcohol, depending on the exact variety you pick up. It still has that spicy cinnamon kick that burns into your taste buds, but the malt-based version is only 33 proof, and the wine-based version is 42 proof, containing far less alcohol than the 66 proof Fireball Whisky.
Fireball Cinnamon was created to make the product more widely available
If you are having trouble distinguishing between Fireball with or without whisky, just check the label. While both types look similar and carry the same name and logo, one type will be specifically labeled as whisky, while the other will simply read "Fireball Cinnamon." You can get info about whether you're holding the malt- or wine-based version by looking at the proof amount on the front. Fireball Cinnamon is not considered a hard liquor product, which is actually the whole reason for its existence.
Depending on state-by-state regulations, not every establishment in the U.S. is legally allowed to sell hard liquor, with limitations placed on grocery stores, convenience stores, and some restaurants. But with no actual whisky found in Fireball Cinnamon, it can be distributed alongside beer and wine products, without running into as many barriers with liquor laws.
According to the beverage company's website, the invention of Fireball Cinnamon expanded item distribution to "approximately 170,000 stores in the U.S. that can only sell beer, malt beverages and wine products, but not whisky." So next time you are looking for a spicy whisky to enjoy by the shot glass, double-check the wording on your Fireball bottle.