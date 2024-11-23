The Best Spirits To Add To Your Cappuccino For A Boozy Twist
Boozy brunches are one of life's greatest pleasures. Hopefully, we've all experienced an extravagant bloody mary bar, bottomless mimosas, or fresh-made peach bellinis alongside eggs Benedict or diner-worthy pancakes. But have you ever considered elevating your cappuccino with a boozy twist? Chris Cusack, a Level 1 sommelier and cicerone, as well as the owner of Betelgeuse Betelgeuse in Houston, Texas, gave us his tips for doing it right.
"For a traditional cappuccino, I would suggest using a [six-ounce] cappuccino cup," Cusack suggested. "Pour your espresso first, then add [one ounce] of bourbon, rum, or cognac before pouring your steamed milk; this will keep you from flattening the foam."
Cusack's spirit suggestions work so well because their flavors complement the bitterness of the coffee, balance it with sweetness, and bring unique notes to your cup. Bourbon adds caramel and smoke, spiced rum brings cinnamon, clove, or allspice, and cognac offers hints of tobacco, licorice, and dried fruit. For those who love the flavor marriage of coffee and nuts, Cusack recommends amaretto.
Unique spirits to add to your cappuccino
If you dig a sweeter boozy cappuccino, Chris Cusack suggests "you can be a little more generous" with your pour, adding up to 1.5 ounces of amaro or liqueur. Amaro is infused brandy, often featuring botanicals like spices, citrus peels, herbs, or flowers, giving you plenty of varieties to explore. The anise and almond notes of Italian Averna, for example, are a great choice.
For additional ways to spike your cappuccino, try seeking out some craft coffee liqueurs to enhance the drink's strength and richness while adding a punch. Or, create a decadent, silky layer with dark chocolate liqueur such as Godiva or Dorda. You could lighten it up with Baileys Irish Cream, or add a bold kick with whiskey. Grand Marnier, rose liqueur, or even a shot of cinnamon Fireball could also be fun.
Cusack advises, "If you prefer a stronger pour, I'd suggest moving to a larger mug, like an [eight-ounce], so you're not simply replacing the steamed milk with the spirit of choice, which could alter the drink's ratio in an unintended way." Remember, when it comes to crafting the perfect boozy cappuccino, balance is key.