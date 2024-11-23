The Best Spirits To Add To Your Cappuccino For A Boozy Twist

Boozy brunches are one of life's greatest pleasures. Hopefully, we've all experienced an extravagant bloody mary bar, bottomless mimosas, or fresh-made peach bellinis alongside eggs Benedict or diner-worthy pancakes. But have you ever considered elevating your cappuccino with a boozy twist? Chris Cusack, a Level 1 sommelier and cicerone, as well as the owner of Betelgeuse Betelgeuse in Houston, Texas, gave us his tips for doing it right.

"For a traditional cappuccino, I would suggest using a [six-ounce] cappuccino cup," Cusack suggested. "Pour your espresso first, then add [one ounce] of bourbon, rum, or cognac before pouring your steamed milk; this will keep you from flattening the foam."

Cusack's spirit suggestions work so well because their flavors complement the bitterness of the coffee, balance it with sweetness, and bring unique notes to your cup. Bourbon adds caramel and smoke, spiced rum brings cinnamon, clove, or allspice, and cognac offers hints of tobacco, licorice, and dried fruit. For those who love the flavor marriage of coffee and nuts, Cusack recommends amaretto.