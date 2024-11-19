Drink Cider With One Fiery Liqueur For A Spicy Upgrade

If you're a fan of fall cocktails, you're probably looking for more ways to use ingredients like pumpkin puree, pomegranate juice, and apple cider. Out of the differences between apple cider and apple juice, one is that cider has an earthier, more robust taste that pairs well with a range of rich spirits. For the ideal partner, look no further than cinnamon liqueur.

While apple cider mimosas may be the star of fall brunches, the combination of cider and cinnamon liqueur is perfect for any time of day. We all know that cinnamon's warm and woody notes balance the sweet flavor of apples, creating a complex taste, with the high-proof alcohol adding a spicy bite. Just keep in mind that when using cinnamon liqueur, no two bottles are exactly alike.

Most varieties of cinnamon liqueur have a sweet and assertively spicy taste reminiscent of Red Hots candies, but others are more gentle and true to the real spice. Depending on the brand, the liqueur can also include other distinct flavors such as vanilla or caramel. If you prefer to pair your apple cider with a variety that has less additives or sugar, make sure to read ingredient labels and choose a brand that features all-natural flavorings, like real cinnamon and clove.