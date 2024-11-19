Drink Cider With One Fiery Liqueur For A Spicy Upgrade
If you're a fan of fall cocktails, you're probably looking for more ways to use ingredients like pumpkin puree, pomegranate juice, and apple cider. Out of the differences between apple cider and apple juice, one is that cider has an earthier, more robust taste that pairs well with a range of rich spirits. For the ideal partner, look no further than cinnamon liqueur.
While apple cider mimosas may be the star of fall brunches, the combination of cider and cinnamon liqueur is perfect for any time of day. We all know that cinnamon's warm and woody notes balance the sweet flavor of apples, creating a complex taste, with the high-proof alcohol adding a spicy bite. Just keep in mind that when using cinnamon liqueur, no two bottles are exactly alike.
Most varieties of cinnamon liqueur have a sweet and assertively spicy taste reminiscent of Red Hots candies, but others are more gentle and true to the real spice. Depending on the brand, the liqueur can also include other distinct flavors such as vanilla or caramel. If you prefer to pair your apple cider with a variety that has less additives or sugar, make sure to read ingredient labels and choose a brand that features all-natural flavorings, like real cinnamon and clove.
Make tons of cocktails with apple cider and cinnamon liqueur
When you're after a festive drink to wash down some chewy pumpkin chocolate chip cookies, apple cider and cinnamon liqueur can be served hot, cold, and even at room temperature. For a bright and bubbly chilled cocktail, add a small amount of lemon-lime soda or ginger ale. For visual appeal, rub the rim of your glass with a simple syrup and cover with cinnamon-sugar (for a gently sweet spiciness) or crushed Red Hots candies (to up the burn). Finish your glass with plenty of ice and an apple slice.
For a hot and spicy drink, heat apple cider and cinnamon liqueur over your stove with extra aromatics like cinnamon sticks, cloves, and cardamom pods. Pour in a serving or two of dark rum for added complexity. While many cinnamon liqueurs are dyed red, the brand Goldschläger is clear and features edible gold flakes, which could make for an extra special finishing touch (sans food coloring).
You can also make a wider variety of autumn-inspired drinks with cinnamon-flavored tequila or whiskey. For one-of-a-kind seasonal margaritas, combine cinnamon tequila with a bit of extra cinnamon liqueur, apple cider, and citrus juice. For a spicier mixer, combine cider with cinnamon liqueur and specially-flavored varieties of whiskey like Fireball.