What To Consider When Converting Your Favorite Cocktails To Mocktails

When making a mocktail version of your favorite cocktail, it can be tricky to recreate the same flavor and intensity. One option is to use non-alcoholic versions of traditional spirits — but since they're very different from their boozy counterparts, they require a unique approach. To learn more, Food Republic consulted Brian Evans, co-owner and beverage director at the Hotel Chelsea in NYC, for some expert advice.

"Non-alcoholic spirits are certainly a great starting point towards replicating classic cocktails, though because they all lack the same body and burn of alcohol-based spirits, the ratios need to be re-considered and re-jiggered," explained Evans, whose Café Chelsea participated in the inaugural New York Bartender Week in 2024. Due to their higher water content, you may need to use more of a non-alcoholic spirit than you would its alcoholic equivalent when crafting classic cocktails.

Non-alcoholic spirits tend to work better in drinks where the focus isn't solely on the booze — something like a highball, for example, where you could try a 1:1 ratio of spirit to mixer instead of the usual 1:3. However, they can be more challenging to substitute in spirit-forward beverages like a dry martini or a negroni. Check the label to see if the manufacturer has recommended an ideal ratio for your particular drink. It's not just the ratio you may need to adjust, however — you might also need to tweak other ingredients.