What To Consider When Converting Your Favorite Cocktails To Mocktails
When making a mocktail version of your favorite cocktail, it can be tricky to recreate the same flavor and intensity. One option is to use non-alcoholic versions of traditional spirits — but since they're very different from their boozy counterparts, they require a unique approach. To learn more, Food Republic consulted Brian Evans, co-owner and beverage director at the Hotel Chelsea in NYC, for some expert advice.
"Non-alcoholic spirits are certainly a great starting point towards replicating classic cocktails, though because they all lack the same body and burn of alcohol-based spirits, the ratios need to be re-considered and re-jiggered," explained Evans, whose Café Chelsea participated in the inaugural New York Bartender Week in 2024. Due to their higher water content, you may need to use more of a non-alcoholic spirit than you would its alcoholic equivalent when crafting classic cocktails.
Non-alcoholic spirits tend to work better in drinks where the focus isn't solely on the booze — something like a highball, for example, where you could try a 1:1 ratio of spirit to mixer instead of the usual 1:3. However, they can be more challenging to substitute in spirit-forward beverages like a dry martini or a negroni. Check the label to see if the manufacturer has recommended an ideal ratio for your particular drink. It's not just the ratio you may need to adjust, however — you might also need to tweak other ingredients.
Reduce the citrus and the shaking time for better mocktails
Making mocktails with non-alcoholic spirits is all about balance. "It's generally recommended to increase the sugar content, while lowering the citrus content for best results," Brian Evans advised. For example, when making a booze-free old fashioned, boost the sweetness by incorporating maple syrup, agave, or simple syrup. This can help amplify the flavor of alcohol-free whiskey. As with any cocktail, it's always worth experimenting with the sweetness and acidity ratios until you achieve a flavor profile that suits your taste.
Because of their higher water content, you'll also need to tailor your method when mixing beverages with non-alcoholic spirits. This includes "reducing the shaking [or] stirring time for minimal dilution," Evans explained. To avoid over-dilution, aim for six to eight seconds when shaking ingredients, or 12 to 15 seconds when stirring. Use larger ice cubes instead of smaller ones, which can melt too quickly, and serve your mocktail in a chilled glass. Although it may seem counterintuitive, adding more ice can actually help prevent dilution by keeping the drink colder for longer.
Alternatively, consider incorporating ingredients beyond just alcohol-free spirits in your virgin cocktails. For example, lapsang souchong, a smoky black tea, works brilliantly in whiskey-inspired mocktails, adding superb smokiness and tannic notes without the alcohol. If you're missing the burn of booze, try a tiny pinch of black pepper. Alternatively, a little salt can provide depth, complexity, and balance while enhancing other flavors.