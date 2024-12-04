Dunkin' Is Adding A Brand New Sweet Treat To Its Holiday Lineup

While the sugar cookies might drum up some extra excitement due to being brand new to Dunkin', there are plenty of returning items on Dunkin's 2024 holiday menu that are worth the wait in line, whether in-store or in the drive-through. The chain is offering limited runs of drinks as well as both sweet and savory menu items, some of which are new and some are familiar favorites.

If one cookie product is good, four are better, especially when two come in liquid form. Dunkin' is bringing back 2023's Cookie Butter Cold Brew in addition to the brand-new Holiday Sugar Cookie Signature Latte, the latter of which comes topped with whipped cream, caramel, and cookie butter crumbles and can be served hot or cold. Every Wednesday from December 4 to December 25, Dunkin' Rewards members can get a free classic donut with the purchase of a drink.

Continuing with the cookie theme, Dunkin' is also bringing back the popular Cookie Butter Donut, a boisterously sweet maple-iced donut with brown sugar cookie butter filling and, you guessed it, cookie butter crumbles. If that sounds too decadent, you can also try Dunkin's new take on a classic almond croissant. Those without the sweet tooth gene should consider the newest breakfast item, a Hash Brown Brisket Scramble Bowl. It's a combination of creamy and crunchy, savory and spicy with just a touch of sweetness.