Dunkin' Is Adding A Brand New Sweet Treat To Its Holiday Lineup
Certain dishes can't help but evoke the winter holidays. Latkes are as integral to Hanukkah tradition as Bûche de Noël, or Yule logs, are to Christmas and peanut stew is to Kwanzaa. Other foods exist in the winter pantheon regardless of religion or culture; one such staple is the shortbread cookie. And now, for the first time ever, those craving the delicious dessert can find them at their local Dunkin' as part of its 2024 holiday food menu.
Dunkin's limited run of decorated sugar cookies hits stores on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 in honor of National Cookie Day. The cookie is made from shortbread with sweet pink frosting and rainbow sprinkles and is crafted to look like the brand's iconic Strawberry Frosted Sprinkle donut. For those looking to pick up some points for creativity with family and friends, try pairing these sugar cookies with parmesan cheese. The richness and complexity of the cheese perfectly elevates the more simple flavor profile of the cookie.
More from Dunkin's holiday menu
While the sugar cookies might drum up some extra excitement due to being brand new to Dunkin', there are plenty of returning items on Dunkin's 2024 holiday menu that are worth the wait in line, whether in-store or in the drive-through. The chain is offering limited runs of drinks as well as both sweet and savory menu items, some of which are new and some are familiar favorites.
If one cookie product is good, four are better, especially when two come in liquid form. Dunkin' is bringing back 2023's Cookie Butter Cold Brew in addition to the brand-new Holiday Sugar Cookie Signature Latte, the latter of which comes topped with whipped cream, caramel, and cookie butter crumbles and can be served hot or cold. Every Wednesday from December 4 to December 25, Dunkin' Rewards members can get a free classic donut with the purchase of a drink.
Continuing with the cookie theme, Dunkin' is also bringing back the popular Cookie Butter Donut, a boisterously sweet maple-iced donut with brown sugar cookie butter filling and, you guessed it, cookie butter crumbles. If that sounds too decadent, you can also try Dunkin's new take on a classic almond croissant. Those without the sweet tooth gene should consider the newest breakfast item, a Hash Brown Brisket Scramble Bowl. It's a combination of creamy and crunchy, savory and spicy with just a touch of sweetness.