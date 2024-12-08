The Right Way To Break Graham Crackers For An Even Split Every Time

Picture this: You just opened a fresh sleeve of graham crackers and are ready to whip up the gooiest s'more your taste buds have ever experienced. But, when you attempt to break the cracker in half, it splits in an uneven matter or separates into a million little crumbly pieces. Why even have designated lines on the snack when they don't even help? Well, we have actually been doing it wrong the whole time.

Instead of looking at the front of the cracker (with the holes and two perpendicular lines), flip it over and break it away from you. This method will allow the segmentation to be even since the perforation doesn't go through entirely on both sides. The front side is actually unperforated, which is why breaking it from that direction will result in an uneven division. By splitting it on the other side, the schism will occur in the direction of the perforation and will allow for perfectly sliced crackers.