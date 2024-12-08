The Right Way To Break Graham Crackers For An Even Split Every Time
Picture this: You just opened a fresh sleeve of graham crackers and are ready to whip up the gooiest s'more your taste buds have ever experienced. But, when you attempt to break the cracker in half, it splits in an uneven matter or separates into a million little crumbly pieces. Why even have designated lines on the snack when they don't even help? Well, we have actually been doing it wrong the whole time.
Instead of looking at the front of the cracker (with the holes and two perpendicular lines), flip it over and break it away from you. This method will allow the segmentation to be even since the perforation doesn't go through entirely on both sides. The front side is actually unperforated, which is why breaking it from that direction will result in an uneven division. By splitting it on the other side, the schism will occur in the direction of the perforation and will allow for perfectly sliced crackers.
How to level up your next s'more
Now that you know how to perfectly split your graham crackers in half, what are some things you can make with them? We all know that they serve as a key ingredient to s'mores, a staple that has been around since 1927, but how can you elevate this time-honored treat?
One route is to make savory s'mores, which only require three ingredients. Using your graham crackers (which surprisingly complement many charcuterie board components, such as Brie or Gouda), stack your favorite cheese and cured meat between, and roast over the sandwich a campfire or in your oven. The result is a salty, melted center sandwiched between sweetness.
If you are more keen on the traditional sugariness offered by the OG s'more, try adding peanut butter cups, cookie dough, or caramel sauce to the already flawless combo of graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate. Another method is to deconstruct the typical form of a s'more and create a dip instead. Simply line the bottom of a baking dish with milk chocolate, place marshmallows on top, bake until golden brown, and use your halved graham crackers to scoop away.