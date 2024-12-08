One Ingredient Can Turn Your Leftover Ramen Broth Into A Completely New Dish

How many times have you wished your bowl of ramen had more noodles to better balance that savory leftover broth? While most of us have grown accustomed to first devouring those springy noodles and then drinking the residual soup, there is actually a more creative way to enjoy ramen broth. To transform your leftovers into a tasty second course, all you need to do is add some eggs to the mix.

Start by cracking one or two eggs directly into your broth and whisk or stir until evenly incorporated. Then, all you need to do is microwave this concoction for two to three minutes until set. Believe it or not, the eggs will perfectly cook and steam in the well-seasoned broth and absorb the moisture from your soup. You'll wind up with luscious eggs that are fully cooked, yet retain a somewhat creamy and soft consistency from the included liquid.

Before you add in your eggs, make sure your leftover broth has enough flavor for your liking. If your soup base needs some upgrading, add a few splashes of soy sauce, or rice vinegar for an extra tangy bite. Once you've cracked your eggs into your broth, you can add any toppings you desire, from veggies to meat to seafood. This way, as the eggs steam in the microwave, all the included ingredients meld perfectly together.