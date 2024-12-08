One Ingredient Can Turn Your Leftover Ramen Broth Into A Completely New Dish
How many times have you wished your bowl of ramen had more noodles to better balance that savory leftover broth? While most of us have grown accustomed to first devouring those springy noodles and then drinking the residual soup, there is actually a more creative way to enjoy ramen broth. To transform your leftovers into a tasty second course, all you need to do is add some eggs to the mix.
Start by cracking one or two eggs directly into your broth and whisk or stir until evenly incorporated. Then, all you need to do is microwave this concoction for two to three minutes until set. Believe it or not, the eggs will perfectly cook and steam in the well-seasoned broth and absorb the moisture from your soup. You'll wind up with luscious eggs that are fully cooked, yet retain a somewhat creamy and soft consistency from the included liquid.
Before you add in your eggs, make sure your leftover broth has enough flavor for your liking. If your soup base needs some upgrading, add a few splashes of soy sauce, or rice vinegar for an extra tangy bite. Once you've cracked your eggs into your broth, you can add any toppings you desire, from veggies to meat to seafood. This way, as the eggs steam in the microwave, all the included ingredients meld perfectly together.
Creative ways to enjoy ramen steamed eggs
Turning leftover ramen into another tasty meal is already so easy, so feel free to upgrade this secondary dish with a few more ingredients. You can start by borrowing from tradition. In countries like Korea and China, there is an umami bomb hidden in traditional steamed eggs, as they are enhanced with ingredients like dried mushrooms, rice vinegar, and toasted sesame oil. The base of these classic egg-based meals is composed, in part, of a rich and flavorful broth, so you're halfway there with your ramen soup.
While the Japanese savory egg custard known as chawanmushi is made using gentle and indirect heat, you can easily make your own version by mixing dashi stock, shrimp, and vegetables into your ramen broth. Add extra color and flavor with fresh herbs, chopped green onions, or more steamed veggies. You can also include more protein by incorporating cooked chicken, beef or seafood.
If you make your steamed eggs inside a microwaveable ramen bowl, you can simply enjoy your extra meal straight from the disposable container. However, you can also spoon the cooked eggs into a separate bowl and serve them atop steamed rice. For a delightful crunch, top your eggs with toasted sesame seeds or crispy fried onions. And for a last-minute topping, add the right amount of spice to your ramen with one flavorful condiment like sweet chili sauce or sriracha.