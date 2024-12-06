The Genius Ice Setup That Keeps Condiments Cool At Any Gathering

We absolutely love a great sauce or new sandwich condiment that adds an extra bit of pizzazz to any meal. But one challenge that comes when hosting a gathering or party is making sure condiments stay cool. This can pose a problem indoors but even more so if you're trying to keep food cold at cookouts. No one wants lukewarm condiments, and it can even pose food safety issues when dealing with condiments like mayonnaise or sour cream.

One easy way to keep condiments cool is with an ice bucket. Simply fill a bucket with ice and nestle the condiments inside. You can full condiment jars, but placing them in smaller bowls is way more practical since it takes up less space and allows the condiment to have more contact with the ice. Of course, you can keep it simple with whatever bucket you have on hand, but a fancy glass or stainless steel bucket also elevates the tablescape. Throwing in a few lemon slices or sprigs of fresh herbs adds a festive feel. Periodically check the bucket throughout the gathering and replace any melted ice as needed. Your dips, sauces, and dressings will be good to go for hours.