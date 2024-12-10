How Steak De Burgo Became Des Moines Iowa's Most Polarizing (And Popular) Dish

From Alaskan reindeer hot dogs to Appalachian chocolate gravy, America has no shortage of unique regional foods. It's hardly surprising — in a country so massive, there are bound to be a few beloved local dishes that never quite break into the mainstream. But oftentimes, it's these under-the-radar dishes that form the backbone of American cuisine. They can also be a treasure trove of flavor, offering combinations you've never thought to try — but perhaps should! One such dish is a classic in Des Moines, Iowa: a delicious (but admittedly quite confusing) creation beloved by Iowans and virtually unknown to everyone else. Meet the bizarrely named — but absolutely delicious — Steak de Burgo.

While nobody can quite agree on the origins of Steak de Burgo (the families of the two supposed founders still claim the recipe as their own to this day), the dish most often features a piece of tenderloin, grilled and smothered in a creamy (or buttery, depending on who you ask), Italian-leaning sauce infused with basil, oregano, garlic, and sweet white wine. It's rich — extremely rich — but balanced by a tinge of freshness from the herbs, a little sweetness from the fat, and a kick of heat and umami from the garlic. Though traditionalists (or, indeed, the French) might turn their noses up at the idea of such a sauce coating a prime piece of tenderloin, it's a wonderfully harmonious dish that deserves appreciation in Des Moines and beyond.