The Latest Cucumber Recall Is Impacting 26 States

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating following an outbreak of Salmonella, which has affected people across 26 states as well as parts of Canada. According to the FDA, the multistate outbreak has been linked to fresh American and slicer cucumbers grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico. SunFed Produce, LLC has issued a recall of all cucumbers sold between October 12, 2024, and November 26, 2024.

According to the FDA, the affected cucumbers were sold across a range of locations including Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

However, the CDC lists the following locations: Alaska, California, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming, with Montana showing the most reported cases.

The Canadian provinces affected include Alberta, British Columbia, Calgary, Ontario, and Saskatchewan. People started reporting illnesses between October 12, 2024, and November 16, 2024. As of 29, November, 68 people have reported being affected, resulting in 18 hospitalizations.

This latest Salmonella outbreak follows an egg recall that was elevated to the highest risk level in September 2024. Earlier this year, 155 people were hospitalized in South Florida due to Salmonella linked to cucumbers. There have been no deaths associated with the current SunFed Produce recall at the time of writing.