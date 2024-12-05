Why Paul Hollywood Hates Pickles

In cooking and baking competitions, you would expect the judges to be impartial when evaluating the foods they sample. The job requires a certain amount of objectivity along with a refined palate. That's not always the case on "The Great British Bake Off," however, where Paul Hollywood is one half of the judging team, and his preferences strongly influence what the contestants ultimately create. Case in point: In a 2020 episode of the show, the competitors were tasked with creating steamed buns. Two of the chefs came up with hamburger-style bao buns as their entries, but due to Hollywood's aversion to pickles (or gherkins, as the British call them), the cooks had to accommodate and produce pickle-free versions of their dishes in order to try and win the picky judge's favor.

Hollywood doesn't just dislike pickles ... he truly despises them. He made no qualms about his loathing for pickled cucumbers on an Instagram video posted to the official GBBO account, where he declared, "As far as I'm concerned, they're straight from hell." Tell us how you really feel, Paul. And he does, going on to say that he thinks "they're absolutely disgusting" and "not human food at all."

The reasons Hollywood hates the brined cukes so profoundly have a lot to do with how they look and feel. He can't stand what he calls their "terrible" appearance or their texture. He compares pickles to looking like slugs and surmises that "they probably taste like slugs" too.