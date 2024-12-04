Why You Should Add Vinegar To The Water When Boiling Fries

From thick steakhouse style to crunchy shoestrings and all the other types of fries in between, trying to make the perfect portion of french fries at home can be a minefield. Everyone will tell you something different — whether that's to fry your potatoes in duck fat, to triple cook them, or even to batter them. But one crafty tip for cooking the best fries possible really is worth trying out yourself — and all you need is a little vinegar.

Making fries at home is almost always an exercise in imitation: You're only really ever trying to make ones as good as those you might find in a restaurant. Crispy on the outside, soft and fluffy within. You want fries that'll practically snap in two, not just sadly crumple. The shortcut to achieving this is par-cooking them before you fry them (a classic restaurant trick), which involves boiling them for a short time in salted water and then drying them out. But adding a splash of vinegar to the water will make sure your potatoes keep a neat, uniform shape and stay extra crispy once you've fried them. It'll also make for a beautiful, consistent golden brown color — the vinegar will help get rid of any excess sugar in the potatoes before the frying process. Excess sugar might cause certain parts of the fry to over-brown or even burn.