The Only Way Alexander The Great Would Drink Wine

Alexander the Great was a man known for his great appetite. That was equally true when it came to geopolitical conquests, romantic partners, and, of course, wine. His love of wine was exacerbated by the fact that Alexander eschewed the norms of the day by drinking it straight, rather than diluted with water, as was Greek custom among the elites.

Conventional wisdom at the time was that tempering wine with water was better for your health and would prevent excessive inebriation — an understandable sentiment since Greek nobles back then could drink around a pint daily. However, Alexander the Great was originally from Macedonia, in the northern part of the Greek empire, and its residents were known for intemperance when it came to drinking, exemplified by their custom to enjoy wine neat, uncut by water.

While over-intoxication was not a becoming trait of the Greeks, Alexander and his father Phillip II were both infamous imbibers, known for getting into fights with each other as well as patrons at weddings and festivals, leading to destruction and, at times, even murder. Alexander's drinking was so prevalent during his reign that it has led to much historical speculation that it was a contributing cause to his death at the young age of 32, though that assertion is contested amongst historians.