5 Non-Alcoholic Drinks To Pair With Steak

When you're considering matching drinks with a rich, juicy piece of beef, you probably instinctively think of wine, beer, or even matching bourbon cocktails with steak. But if you want to lose the booze, there are still some delicious options that can amplify and complement the savory meaty flavors just as well.

What kind of drink you go for will depend on the cut of steak and how it's cooked — for example, a fatty ribeye might require a sharper, zestier beverage than a piece of filet mignon that's much leaner. And while you can simply pick a non-alcoholic or low-alcohol version of your favorite tipple, there are plenty of alternatives that can also really make the steak sing.

When picking your drink — which might be a tart, tannin-heavy fruit juice, or a citrusy sparkling beverage — it's also worth considering any sides and sauces that the steak is served with. Creamy or buttery accompaniments can handle something more robust to cut through the richness — whereas a lighter, more refreshing option may better suit salads or vegetable dishes. Just experiment to find your favorite combo for a winner of a steak dinner.