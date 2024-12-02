5 Non-Alcoholic Drinks To Pair With Steak
When you're considering matching drinks with a rich, juicy piece of beef, you probably instinctively think of wine, beer, or even matching bourbon cocktails with steak. But if you want to lose the booze, there are still some delicious options that can amplify and complement the savory meaty flavors just as well.
What kind of drink you go for will depend on the cut of steak and how it's cooked — for example, a fatty ribeye might require a sharper, zestier beverage than a piece of filet mignon that's much leaner. And while you can simply pick a non-alcoholic or low-alcohol version of your favorite tipple, there are plenty of alternatives that can also really make the steak sing.
When picking your drink — which might be a tart, tannin-heavy fruit juice, or a citrusy sparkling beverage — it's also worth considering any sides and sauces that the steak is served with. Creamy or buttery accompaniments can handle something more robust to cut through the richness — whereas a lighter, more refreshing option may better suit salads or vegetable dishes. Just experiment to find your favorite combo for a winner of a steak dinner.
Club soda with lemon or lime
An ideal drink match for fattier cuts of beef is club soda, seltzer, or sparkling water. The bubbles and the light acidity cut through the fattiness and effectively cleanse the palate between bites, making you ready for the next meaty mouthful.
You don't have to stick to just plain old water with your dinner to get the benefits of the pairing, either. Since lemon makes steak scientifically more delicious thanks to the way it triggers our taste buds, it's a great idea to add some fresh citrus to the bubbly drink. Either go for a slice of lemon or lime as a garnish, express the oil from its peel over the rim, or add a squeeze of the fresh juice straight into the glass.
Tart fruit juices such as cranberry or pomegranate
One reason red wine goes so brilliantly with steak is thanks to the tannins — but tart fruit juices such as cranberry or pomegranate have tannins, too. A group of natural chemical compounds, the astringent tannins bind with the proteins in food such as steak, essentially acting as a powerful palate cleanser.
If you find the taste of cranberry juice overly sharp on its own, you could mix it with water or soda to create a longer, more diluted drink. Or use it in a non-alcoholic spritz; just stir the juice in a glass with fresh orange juice, top up with sparkling white grape juice, and serve over ice. You can also balance the flavor of pomegranate juice by combining it with orange and lime juices and sparkling water.
To really amp up the complementary fruity flavors, try serving the juices in the actual steak dishes, too. Pomegranate juice makes the base for a great glossy reduction to accompany skirt steak, or use cranberry juice along with honey and herbs as a marinade and glaze for sirloin.
Unsweetened smoky black tea
While it may seem unusual if you haven't tried it, tea is not such a surprising pairing for foods such as steak since it actually follows many of the same rules as wine-matching. The earthy, smoky qualities of some Chinese black teas pair perfectly with beef dishes as well as potato-based sides, and black teas are also often rich in tannins, which cleanse the palate.
Dark oolong works well with beef, or try a savory lapsang souchong (which is the secret ingredient that adds smoky flavor to any dish) with its notes of oakiness — a great match for grilled steak as well as any accompanying earthy mushroom sauces. You could even use the tea leaves mixed with spices as a rub for the beef to really enhance the smoky flavor.
A sharp and aromatic mocktail
Just like boozy cocktails, non-alcoholic mocktails can pair well with food provided you pick the right balance of flavors. For a rich meaty steak, you want something sharp, tart, and refreshing — so try filling a wine glass with sparkling apple-grape juice and adding just a half teaspoon of balsamic vinegar for extra bite. Garnish it with rosemary, which will add extra fragrance as well as complement the taste of the beef.
Alternatively, simply recreate your favorite steakhouse cocktails without the alcohol. Combining juniper syrup, fresh lemon juice, and tonic water will bring all the satisfaction of a crisp gin and tonic, or try a take on an old fashioned or Manhattan using a non-alcoholic whiskey alternative.
Non-alcoholic red or white wine
There's no denying that wine is the classic match for steak, and pairing the meat with non-alcoholic versions can produce an equally satisfying experience with the same flavors and aromas to enjoy. Try an alcohol-free version of your favorite red — the savory meat amplifies the wine's fruitiness, and the fattiness balances the tannins. Non-alcoholic syrah or shiraz pairs well with grilled steaks, or go for a non-alcoholic cabernet sauvignon with tenderloin.
Since white wine is the unexpected perfect pairing for Wagyu steak as it cuts through the richness so well, choose a non-alcoholic version for fattier pieces of beef. Try full-bodied whites such as a buttery chardonnay for very marbled cuts, or a palate-cleansing dry riesling if you prefer something more crisp.