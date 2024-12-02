Is Boone's Farm Wine Still Around?

Boone's Farm, a sweet alcoholic drink that first became popular in the 1960s and '70s, is, in fact, still sold today. Through its reputation as a budget-friendly, entry-level drink often associated with younger consumers (though it's still not recommended for anyone under the legal drinking age), Boone's Farm has managed to keep its presence in the market. Originally introduced as an apple wine by E&J Gallo Winery, the brand has evolved slightly over the years.

E&J Gallo Winery, which is still the producer of Boone's Farm – and others like Barefoot and Black Box Wine (which can dispense about 20 glasses) – has a history dating back to 1933, when the founders opened the company after the Prohibition era in the United States. The winery, which has grown to become one of the largest wine producers globally, created Boone's Farm in 1961 as a line of apple wines that expanded to include various flavors and other alcoholic beverages.

Boone's Farm currently offers a variety of choices such as Strawberry Hill, Blue Hawaiian, and Snow Creek Berry. These beverages are typically sold in 750-milliliter bottles and have varying alcohol contents ranging from 3.2% to 10% alcohol by volume (ABV), depending on the bottle size, flavor, and production methods. Boone's Farm is now classified as a flavored malt beverage rather than wine in many states due to changes in its production process, sales regulations, and alcohol content.