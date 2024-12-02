How To Give Canned Biscuits A From-Scratch Vibe
Biscuits are a buttery, delicious staple for plenty of dinners. While biscuits are undoubtedly already a solid item on the menu, that doesn't mean they don't deserve a little sprucing up. After all, taking canned biscuits from good to great is a yummy way to impart unique ideas and flavors into your food. One way to make the canned treats even better is to mimic the creations provided by food content creator Thenaughtyfork, who constructed their version of savory Thanksgiving cupcakes.
These jam-packed and flavorful creations start with separated canned biscuits that are layered with cheese slices in the bottom of a cupcake liner. After baking, you can brush the warm cheesy biscuits with honey butter for a sweet and milky finish, while the food blogger responsible for the savory cupcake tops the biscuit with mashed potato frosting with a generous drizzle of gravy and a honey-butter chicken bite. Talk about delectable and homemade.
It features a buttery biscuit with individual salty cheese slices, sweet honey, velvety potatoes, rich gravy, and crunchy chicken. It's the best of every dish and takes canned biscuits to the ultimate level imaginable. Plus, you can totally pick and choose any point in the process for a twist on the classic. For example, you could only incorporate your choice of cheese layers (try pepper jack for a spicy take) into the biscuits or skip it all and only apply a heft brush of honey butter.
Additional ways to elevate canned biscuits
It seems hard to top a savory cupcake made from canned biscuits. However, it's not every day that you have the time to make four different dishes to level up the side. Another simple idea that still elevates them without much hassle is to bake the biscuits in a cast iron pan with a garlic herb butter mixture. Serving them out of the pan helps create a rustic feel where you can pull apart the pieces, while the garlic herb compound provides a zesty, umami flavor that's salty and rich. Pro tip: serve them with a side of the iconic store-bought pasta sauce Ina Garten uses for a delicious spin on garlic bread.
Take notes from the garlic herb recipe, but add the savoriness of cheddar cheese to make this cheddar herb monkey bread. Combining the tangy, sharp cheddar pairs well with the buttery baked biscuits. Or, drop everything and make these biscuits chock-full with chunky poppyseed, pungent onion, nutty sesame seeds, and flaky sea salt for an "everything but the bagel" inspired treat that's perfect for brunch.