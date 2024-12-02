How To Give Canned Biscuits A From-Scratch Vibe

Biscuits are a buttery, delicious staple for plenty of dinners. While biscuits are undoubtedly already a solid item on the menu, that doesn't mean they don't deserve a little sprucing up. After all, taking canned biscuits from good to great is a yummy way to impart unique ideas and flavors into your food. One way to make the canned treats even better is to mimic the creations provided by food content creator Thenaughtyfork, who constructed their version of savory Thanksgiving cupcakes.

These jam-packed and flavorful creations start with separated canned biscuits that are layered with cheese slices in the bottom of a cupcake liner. After baking, you can brush the warm cheesy biscuits with honey butter for a sweet and milky finish, while the food blogger responsible for the savory cupcake tops the biscuit with mashed potato frosting with a generous drizzle of gravy and a honey-butter chicken bite. Talk about delectable and homemade.

It features a buttery biscuit with individual salty cheese slices, sweet honey, velvety potatoes, rich gravy, and crunchy chicken. It's the best of every dish and takes canned biscuits to the ultimate level imaginable. Plus, you can totally pick and choose any point in the process for a twist on the classic. For example, you could only incorporate your choice of cheese layers (try pepper jack for a spicy take) into the biscuits or skip it all and only apply a heft brush of honey butter.