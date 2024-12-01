How Long Does Canned Wine Last?

Easy to transport and sold in handy small-size portions, canned wines are perfect for tailgates, picnics, and pretty much all casual parties and gatherings. But if you've got a few leftover cans lurking in the back of the cupboard or fridge, you may wonder how long they will last, and if they will deteriorate after a certain period.

The answer is, canned wine won't really expire in the traditional sense — though it is best consumed within 12 to 18 months for an optimal drinking experience. This lifespan is similar to that of unopened boxed wine, though boxed wine lasts longer once it's opened than canned. The former can stay good for up to six weeks, versus a few days for canned (depending on storage conditions).

The reason for canned wine's shelf life has not so much to do with the wine itself, but with the can. The metal or its lining may deteriorate over time, which affects the taste and aroma of the drink. If you've ever opened canned wine and been hit by an unpleasant, eggy smell, this is likely due to sulfites in the beverage reacting to the aluminum. These side effects are more likely to occur after canned wine reaches 12 months of age. Ideally, you'll want to drink it within a year of purchase — but it also helps to store it the correct way, so it retains its best quality.