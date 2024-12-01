How Long Does Canned Wine Last?
Easy to transport and sold in handy small-size portions, canned wines are perfect for tailgates, picnics, and pretty much all casual parties and gatherings. But if you've got a few leftover cans lurking in the back of the cupboard or fridge, you may wonder how long they will last, and if they will deteriorate after a certain period.
The answer is, canned wine won't really expire in the traditional sense — though it is best consumed within 12 to 18 months for an optimal drinking experience. This lifespan is similar to that of unopened boxed wine, though boxed wine lasts longer once it's opened than canned. The former can stay good for up to six weeks, versus a few days for canned (depending on storage conditions).
The reason for canned wine's shelf life has not so much to do with the wine itself, but with the can. The metal or its lining may deteriorate over time, which affects the taste and aroma of the drink. If you've ever opened canned wine and been hit by an unpleasant, eggy smell, this is likely due to sulfites in the beverage reacting to the aluminum. These side effects are more likely to occur after canned wine reaches 12 months of age. Ideally, you'll want to drink it within a year of purchase — but it also helps to store it the correct way, so it retains its best quality.
How to store and drink canned wine for the tastiest beverage
Although cans protect your wine from UV rays more effectively, compared to clear glass bottles, you'll still want to store them away from bright sunlight. Aim for a temperature between 62 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit, though you may like the taste of whites and rosés chilled at around 55 degrees. While you should store boxed wine upside down to prevent leaks in the fridge, you can keep unopened cans stored either horizontally or vertically, though keep them away from strong odors, which could potentially permeate the metal.
Chill your can in the fridge for a few hours before you drink it for the most refreshing result — or place it in the freezer for 10 minutes in a pinch. Even some red wines can benefit from chilling briefly. While you can drink your wine straight from the can for ease, you may find you prefer the taste if you pour it into a glass first, which allows the flavors to open up and the aroma to come out. Or, use canned wine as the base for a spritzer topped up with club soda.
Once your can has been opened, it's best drunk the same day, but if you want to store it in the fridge, it will last a little longer. Either cover the top with plastic wrap or aluminum, or decant it into a sealable bottle. Leftover canned wine can last up to four days.