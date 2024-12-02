The Trick For Storing Leftover Pie So It Doesn't Get Soggy

When you make a homemade pie, if luck is on your side, you'll be rewarded with plenty of leftovers to enjoy at a later date. However, the last thing you want is the bottom of your bourbon-infused pecan pie to turn into mush. Thankfully, CEO and co-founder of Heilala Vanilla, Jennifer Boggiss, shared some worthwhile tips with Food Republic on how to properly store leftover pie.

Boggiss said, "To keep your leftover pie tasting just as delicious as the first slice, wrap it tightly in foil or plastic wrap and store it in the fridge." When it comes to storage, pies with fillings that contain eggs or cream should always be refrigerated upon baking and cooling, while fruit pies are a bit more flexible. While fruity varieties can be covered and stored at room temperature for 48 hours, they may last up to four days when stored in your refrigerator.

The cold temperature of your fridge slows the moisture of your filling from seeping outward and sogging things up. Better yet, refrigeration helps to thicken many pie fillings which further prevents soggy pie crust. Boggiss adds, "For fruit pies, slipping a bit of parchment paper under the crust works wonders to absorb any extra moisture." Consider transferring any leftovers to a clean container lined with parchment and topping it off with foil.