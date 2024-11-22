Skip Fussy Lattice Crust And Give Pies An Easier Topping
Homemade pies have got to be one of life's greatest joys. But one of the hardest parts about making a classic pie may just be its top crust. While a buttery and flaky all-purpose pie crust laid out in an intricate lattice is beautiful, sometimes it can be a little too much work to pull off. When you're making a pie but don't want to go through the hassle of a fancy lattice, consider a fuss-free topping like a classic crumble. Not only is it impressive, but crumble toppings also bring a unique crunchy-yet-soft texture that delivers when it comes to flavor.
Sometimes used interchangeably with a streusel (although technically they use the same ingredients, just in different amounts), a crumble is typically made with a mixture of rolled oats, brown sugar, flour, butter, and spices. Some recipes might include chopped nuts, and others may remove the oats. Whichever version you choose to do, though, you'll have a delicious and show-shopping topping on your pie.
When making this, you can sprinkle it right on top before baking — no other changes need to be made. Additionally, crumbles work for a variety of pies where you may typically see a lattice, including classic round fruit pies like peach, apple, or blueberry, or slab pies (aka pies baked on a sheet pan).
Tips for making the best crumble for your pie
When it comes to an ideal pie crumble, you want to have one that creates big and soft crumbs while also having bits that get nice and crunchy. To achieve this, your ratio of ingredients is important. For example, using too much butter can result in a soggy mess, while too little butter can create a topping that's overly dry. While the recipe you follow should have the amounts tested perfectly, you can add little bit of melted butter if you find your mixture too dry or a bit of flour if you find it too wet. Just about a tablespoon at a time should do the trick.
Since your crumble will likely be used on a pie with a soft interior, you may be looking for a topping that can add some texture to your dessert. You can do this by incorporating crunchy elements like a tablespoon of chopped walnuts or pumpkin seeds. Once you've baked your pie, you may have some extra crumble on hand that you wouldn't want to waste. Luckily for you, another perk about this topping is that you can use it on a variety of desserts, like on a simple fruit crumble or even to top some ice cream.