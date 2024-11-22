Skip Fussy Lattice Crust And Give Pies An Easier Topping

Homemade pies have got to be one of life's greatest joys. But one of the hardest parts about making a classic pie may just be its top crust. While a buttery and flaky all-purpose pie crust laid out in an intricate lattice is beautiful, sometimes it can be a little too much work to pull off. When you're making a pie but don't want to go through the hassle of a fancy lattice, consider a fuss-free topping like a classic crumble. Not only is it impressive, but crumble toppings also bring a unique crunchy-yet-soft texture that delivers when it comes to flavor.

Sometimes used interchangeably with a streusel (although technically they use the same ingredients, just in different amounts), a crumble is typically made with a mixture of rolled oats, brown sugar, flour, butter, and spices. Some recipes might include chopped nuts, and others may remove the oats. Whichever version you choose to do, though, you'll have a delicious and show-shopping topping on your pie.

When making this, you can sprinkle it right on top before baking — no other changes need to be made. Additionally, crumbles work for a variety of pies where you may typically see a lattice, including classic round fruit pies like peach, apple, or blueberry, or slab pies (aka pies baked on a sheet pan).