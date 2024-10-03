Do You Really Need To Refrigerate Jam And Jelly?

Is refrigeration an absolute must? No. Is it helpful for extending the shelf life of an opened jar? Absolutely. Like honey, jellies and jams are low in water activity and high in sugar, creating a hostile environment for bacteria. Sugar is also a powerful preservative, so there's very little risk of them expiring before you eat them. Most jellies and jams have a pH balance between 3.00 and 4.50, making them just acidic enough to keep most dangerous microorganisms from setting in.

However, the biggest threat to any fruit spread, from marmalade to fruit butter, is mold. Mold is a fungus, meaning it tolerates the hostile conditions of low water, high sugar, and ample acid significantly better than bacteria. Once mold is visible on food, it's already burrowed its tendrils through the whole product. Much like bread if only one slice is moldy, jams and jellies with any visible mold should be thrown out immediately.

Storing an opened jar of jam or jelly in a cool, dark area helps keep it fresh, and refrigerating it is an added defense. While molds can certainly survive in low temperatures, refrigerators are so cold that they slow their growth. How long an open jar of jelly will last in your fridge depends on its sugar content, acidity, and how clean your fridge is. However, jams and jellies pre-date fridges, so there are several ways you can combat mold growth and deterioration to keep them fresh.