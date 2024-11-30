Oil Vs Butter: What's The Best Choice For Making French Toast?

Back during the days of the Roman Empire, there was a recipe circling around called "pan dulcis." This is believed to be the earliest version of one of our favorite breakfast dishes, and many are often surprised by these unexpectedly ancient origins of French toast. Back in the fourth century, Romans gathered bread, drenched it in a milk and egg mixture, and fried it in oil or butter. Ever since, there has been a debate as to whether to cook your French toast in oil or butter — but why not both?

Instead of choosing between one, frying your French toast in butter and oil will result in a perfectly browned exterior. After soaking your bread of choice in the egg, milk, and cinnamon batter, place several tablespoons of butter and just one teaspoon of oil onto your skillet. Turn to a medium-heat setting, and cook away!

Regardless of the oil you use (although canola is ideal since it doesn't interfere with the flavor profile), it will serve as a regulator of the butter's smoke point (which is around 350 degrees Fahrenheit). Therefore, the oil slows down the browning of the butter (avoiding any burning), and creating the most golden French toast you have ever laid your eyes on.