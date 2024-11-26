The Concern That's Prompting A Recall For A Batch Of Raw Milk In California
Californians who appreciate a splash of raw dairy in their coffee should take caution: Raw milk from the brand Raw Farm LLC has been voluntarily recalled, the company shared in a press release on November 24, 2024. The culprit? Avian flu. The bird-oriented illness has negatively impacted the U.S. agriculture industry over the course of several months, and it can also infect other animals and humans.
The batch of recalled whole milk from Raw Farm is of the "cream top" variety, with the lot code 20241109. It was produced on November 9, 2024 and has a best-by date of November 27, 2024. The dairy tested positive for avian flu during screenings by the County of Santa Clara Public Health Laboratory, and the results were confirmed by the California Animal Health and Food Safety Laboratory System. However, subsequent tests from both the California Department of Food and Agriculture and Raw Farm have come up as negative.
This latest outbreak of bird flu started in 2022, and has overwhelmingly affected poultry — it could be to blame for eggs being hard to find for your holiday recipes. By March 2024, cases began to appear in dairy cows as well, reports the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Avian flu can be passed on to humans who drink milk from infected cows, and people can also get sick from "touching the eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands after contact with raw milk from an infected cow, or other contaminated items or surfaces," notes the California Department of Public Health.
What is raw milk?
Simply put, raw milk is unpasteurized, meaning that it has not been heat-treated to kill potentially harmful pathogens. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), proper pasteurization makes milk much safer to drink, especially for those with vulnerable immune systems. The organization recommends against consuming raw milk, but its production and sale are not banned on a national level (unlike some raw milk products like "real" Brie cheese, which you'll never see in America). Regulation of raw milk is a state-by-state issue.
In some states, the sale of raw milk is completely illegal, while others allow it to be sold in varying amounts, with different stipulations for animal or human consumption. Many individuals and legislators feel that raw milk is safe to drink, making its sale legal in 29 states, including California. However, raw milk can never be sold between states, which is why this Raw Farm recall only affects California consumers.
At the time of writing, no illnesses have been reported from the potential avian flu contamination. Customers who have purchased the affected products from Raw Farm can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund, or contact the company directly at 559-710-2077.