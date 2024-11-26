The Concern That's Prompting A Recall For A Batch Of Raw Milk In California

Californians who appreciate a splash of raw dairy in their coffee should take caution: Raw milk from the brand Raw Farm LLC has been voluntarily recalled, the company shared in a press release on November 24, 2024. The culprit? Avian flu. The bird-oriented illness has negatively impacted the U.S. agriculture industry over the course of several months, and it can also infect other animals and humans.

The batch of recalled whole milk from Raw Farm is of the "cream top" variety, with the lot code 20241109. It was produced on November 9, 2024 and has a best-by date of November 27, 2024. The dairy tested positive for avian flu during screenings by the County of Santa Clara Public Health Laboratory, and the results were confirmed by the California Animal Health and Food Safety Laboratory System. However, subsequent tests from both the California Department of Food and Agriculture and Raw Farm have come up as negative.

This latest outbreak of bird flu started in 2022, and has overwhelmingly affected poultry — it could be to blame for eggs being hard to find for your holiday recipes. By March 2024, cases began to appear in dairy cows as well, reports the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Avian flu can be passed on to humans who drink milk from infected cows, and people can also get sick from "touching the eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands after contact with raw milk from an infected cow, or other contaminated items or surfaces," notes the California Department of Public Health.