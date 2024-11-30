What You're Really Paying For With More Expensive Dried Pasta

Cooks who don't know what they're talking about might tell you that when it comes to pasta, the only way to go is fresh. That dried pasta is lazy, or inauthentic. But the fact of the matter is: this isn't true. Sometimes, dried pasta is the best choice. For an authentic Roman-style carbonara, for example, there's no substitute. A good dried pasta will bring with it a totally distinct mouthfeel, robust flavor and an al dente bite that will take dishes from just fine to divine. People tend to lump dried pastas together — but in fact there's a huge variety and choosing the right one is an art in itself.

The simple reality is that the more you pay for dried pasta, the better it will be. That almost feels like a moot point, but, much like wine, even a small jump in price can mean a huge difference in quality. Paying just a couple bucks more for that pasta in the paper bag with squiggly writing on it (you know the one) really is worth it. The flavor of the pasta itself is richer, more pronounced, thanks to the higher quality ingredients involved. The texture is improved, too. Because of how it's made, higher quality dried pasta is more forgiving, staying al dente for longer, and resisting clumping together while it cooks. It'll immediately upgrade your dish, for really not that much more. You wouldn't scrimp on your sauce — so why do the same for your pasta?