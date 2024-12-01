Julia Child's Finishing Touch For Thick, Delicious Steak Sauce

One of the first ladies of television cooking, the late Julia Child remains an authoritative voice in Western cookery who still influences chefs and home cooks today. When it came to cooking steak, "The French Chef" star employed an easy finishing touch to create a thick, delicious sauce to top the meat. Child added butter to the cooking juices in the pan, a common French technique called Monter au Beurre ("mounting the sauce") that results in a quick, tasty adornment.

The trick, which Child said can be used with any type of thick steak, utilizes the beef's own juices and seasonings to flavor the sauce. Once the cut had been browned on the stovetop and then finished in the oven, Child moved it to a serving dish. The pan is then deglazed by adding some meat stock or red wine to the cooking juices (if more liquid is needed). After the juices have boiled down to a consistency that is almost like a syrup, the pan is removed from the heat, and a small amount of cold butter is added.

Child swirled the butter around in the hot juices and cautioned not to return the pan to the heat source. If the butter completely melts, the sauce won't thicken and emulsify. Done correctly, the fat gradually absorbs into the sauce, enriching it and uniting the ingredients. It's then ready to be poured over the steak and served, adding an exceptional final touch.