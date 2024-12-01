Campbell's canned soup has reigned over kitchen cabinets since the late 1800s as a true pantry pioneer. Today, the company has dozens of flavors and varieties that make for the perfect hearty meal on a cold or sick day — but every dozen has its rotten egg. We ranked 16 of Campbell's canned soups from most delicious to disappointing so you wouldn't have to, and determined Campbell's Chunky Creamy Chicken & Dumplings to be the biggest loser.

Despite being a famous and usually delicious dish, Campbell's failed pretty spectacularly at recreating the chicken and dumpling recipe we all know and love. The can emitted an unappetizing smell upon being opened, the chicken barely looked like chicken, and the dumplings resembled soggy bread chunks. You're better off trying the high-rated Healthy Choice brand which is comparable price-wise to Campbell's and is more transparent about its soups. Healthy Choice uses no artificial flavors or colors, and the brand uses natural wheat flour, while Campbell's uses enriched flour.

Campbell's is also very brief about using "chicken meat" without describing further, whereas Healthy Choice details using quality white chicken breast with rib meat, giving consumers a clearer picture of what they're eating. And while you may want to give this can of Campbell's a chance to prove itself, we'd recommend opting for a soup that both tastes good and puts more emphasis on the quality of its ingredients.