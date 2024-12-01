The Worst Campbell's Canned Soup To Add To Your Grocery Cart
Campbell's canned soup has reigned over kitchen cabinets since the late 1800s as a true pantry pioneer. Today, the company has dozens of flavors and varieties that make for the perfect hearty meal on a cold or sick day — but every dozen has its rotten egg. We ranked 16 of Campbell's canned soups from most delicious to disappointing so you wouldn't have to, and determined Campbell's Chunky Creamy Chicken & Dumplings to be the biggest loser.
Despite being a famous and usually delicious dish, Campbell's failed pretty spectacularly at recreating the chicken and dumpling recipe we all know and love. The can emitted an unappetizing smell upon being opened, the chicken barely looked like chicken, and the dumplings resembled soggy bread chunks. You're better off trying the high-rated Healthy Choice brand which is comparable price-wise to Campbell's and is more transparent about its soups. Healthy Choice uses no artificial flavors or colors, and the brand uses natural wheat flour, while Campbell's uses enriched flour.
Campbell's is also very brief about using "chicken meat" without describing further, whereas Healthy Choice details using quality white chicken breast with rib meat, giving consumers a clearer picture of what they're eating. And while you may want to give this can of Campbell's a chance to prove itself, we'd recommend opting for a soup that both tastes good and puts more emphasis on the quality of its ingredients.
What to get instead of Campbell's Chicken & Dumplings
Knowing how to hack traditional canned soups for extra flavor is a great way to make them your own and add that 'oomph' missing from soups like Campbell's. But in this case, adding some classic herbs like thyme and rosemary, or mixing in extra grilled chicken to your Chicken & Dumplings is likely just the first step to upgrading this soup. Since this is a chunky soup, you can also try diluting it with more chicken stock to thin it out a bit and add more chicken flavor. You could even add a splash of wine to re-up the taste and acidity of what would otherwise be a bland canned meal.
If you can't save the Campbell's Chicken & Dumplings, you could try another soup altogether. Chunky soups are perfect when you want a little extra 'oomph' and our first choice Campbell's Chunky Hearty Beef Barley has just that. Our writers called this soup a "warm hug" with a fantastic mix of barley, vegetables, and beef that gives you the old-school soup experience — unlike the Chicken & Dumplings which was a hot mess. You can also make your own chicken & dumplings by following a simple recipe packed with spices, freshly cooked chicken, and thick and fluffy homemade dumplings that tie it all together. It requires a bit more work, but if you aren't reaching for a different flavor of Campbell's, you should reach for fresh ingredients and see what this Southern classic really has to offer.