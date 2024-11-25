Tortilla Strip Salad Toppings Have Been Recalled Nationwide For A Serious Allergy Risk

Moving forward through a recall can be challenging, especially if you are unsure what to do. Both Sugar Foods and the FDA advise those who have purchased the Santa Fe Style Tortilla Strips to either return the product to the store for a full refund, or dispose of them entirely. Note that you can identify whether your product is affected by matching the UPC and best-by date to the back of the product bag. You can also learn more about what happens when grocery stores recall food, but it's best to safely get rid of recalled items first instead of taking a risk and keeping them — even if, in this case, you do not have a wheat allergy.

Amidst many other large recalls in the last month, including the recall on carrots containing E Coli, grocers and manufacturers alike must continue to prioritize public health. Thankfully, reports show that nobody has fallen ill due to this recall; but for a company that calls itself "Masters of Minutia" on its website, letting this slip through the cracks has huge repercussions.

Mistrust in the brand and massive food waste are just a few things shoppers will be wary of. This recall reminds consumers, particularly those with food allergies, to remain vigilant while shopping and to regularly check FDA and grocery store websites for announcements on recalled food. If you or anyone you know has purchased the Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style, they should return or dispose of them immediately.